Kentucky State

Emergency order allows those affected by flooding to replace IDs, important documents

By Melissa Ratliff
 3 days ago
WKBN

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was live again Friday to update Kentuckians on flooding aftermath and relief efforts. He said the death toll is still 37, with no deaths confirmed in recent days. He said there are still two people missing confirmed by Kentucky State Police. For flooding...
FRANKFORT, KY
Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Government
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY STATE
SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
KENTUCKY STATE
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments. He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
KENTUCKY STATE
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE

