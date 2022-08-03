Emergency order allows those affected by flooding to replace IDs, important documents

Read on www.wymt.com
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was live again Friday to update Kentuckians on flooding aftermath and relief efforts. He said the death toll is still 37, with no deaths confirmed in recent days. He said there are still two people missing confirmed by Kentucky State Police. For flooding...
wymt.com
Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
wymt.com
SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
wymt.com
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Order helps Ky. flood victims replace licenses, documents
Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update focusing on flood response
Here's what was discussed during the Team Kentucky update on August 4
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments. He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear to visit displaced families at state parks in Eastern Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear will visit displaced families who are staying at state parks in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the governor’s office announced that Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will travel to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg on Saturday morning and then head to Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn in the afternoon.
wymt.com
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
whopam.com
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
