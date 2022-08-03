ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

Fire Near Vantage Grows to over 26,000 Acres, 21 Percent Contained

VANTAGE - Despite challenges posed by weather and fire behavior, crews made steps toward getting the Vantage Highway Fire under control on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Crews are looking forward to cooler weather and higher humidity levels Thursday for providing additional opportunities for progress.
VANTAGE, WA
City
Vantage, WA
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two "get set" evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
