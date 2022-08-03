ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD reflects on first woman police officer sworn in 56 years ago

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is featuring the first woman to join the ranks of the police force in 1966.

56 years ago, Charlotte Mahn was sworn in as the first uniformed female patrol officer for CSPD.

Mahn would go on to hold the rank of sergeant, and lieutenant, retiring as a captain in 1989. Captain Mahn was a trailblazer for CSPD and her legacy continues.

CSPD now has women serving all across the police department and in all ranks from police officers to deputy chief.

“We’re thankful for Captain Mahn and the path she created for women in the Colorado Springs Police Department!” wrote CSPD in a social media post.

KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate death of 23-year-old in parking lot shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man that resulted from a shooting at an apartment complex in early February of 2022. At approximately 11:27 p.m., Pueblo Police were notified that a man was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after a reported shooting. Despite […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested & charged

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021. 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave. Doyle was charged with […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Texas homicide suspect captured in Monument by U.S. Marshals

MONUMENT, Colo. — A Texas homicide suspect was captured and arrested by multiple law enforcement agencies Tuesday afternoon. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Texas Police Department in Austin on an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree. Bagwell was involved in a shooting at a parking lot of an L.A. […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO

Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
