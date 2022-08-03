Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.

Read on www.wdam.com
Jones County man arrested after deputies find meth, 28 weapons
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community. They said agents found 58 grams of […]
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
Father charged with child neglect after Forrest County infant dies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 32-year-old father faces serious charges after the death of his five-month-old daughter in Forrest County. Steven Busha has been charged with three counts of child neglect. On Friday, he was given a $200,000 bond. The mother of his child, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, received a $662,000 bond. Investigators said the high […]
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
WDAM-TV
Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child. The child’s mother, Brittany Brady, 23, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. She appeared in court just days ago. The child’s father, Steven...
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WDAM-TV
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42 year old male laying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a residence on Highway 184 in the Powers Community overnight at midnight. Emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and medics from EMServ...
Police: Man found with catalytic converters after chase
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4. Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West […]
Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera. The suspect, a white male, reportedly stole items from the Trace Road and Highway 15 North area of Jones County. A ring security camera from a home...
Forrest County mother, father charged after death of 5-month-old girl
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 23-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder in Forrest County in connection to the death of her five-month-old child. According to investigators, paramedics responded to a home in the Glendale community on Sunday, July 31 after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant. The female child was taken […]
WDSU
Fatal crash kills one in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that killed one on Highway 11 in Pearl River County on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Katelyn Marie Baker, 23, was traveling north when her vehicle when off the roadway and collided with a tree. Baker...
4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
WDAM-TV
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.
WDAM-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County. According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. The crash was recorded on surveillance video...
Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday...
Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
