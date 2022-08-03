ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Elton John Collabs With ABBA to Recreate Viral TikTok Audio Mash-Up

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Paris Hilton Confirms She's Heard Britney Spears's Duet with Elton John

It's true, Britney Spears is returning from her music hiatus to release a duet with the one and only Sir Elton John. Paris Hilton confirmed the news in an interview with Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus, saying that she has actually heard the track and believes it's an instant hit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Elton John
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mash#Chiquitita#British
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello

This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH

Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
MUSIC
Parade

Parade

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy