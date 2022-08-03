Elton John Collabs With ABBA to Recreate Viral TikTok Audio Mash-Up

Read on parade.com
Related
Michael Bublé Gets Emotional While Showing Off Son's Musical Talents
It seems as though musical talent runs in the Bublé family!. Michael Bublé recently shared a heart-warming clip of his 8-year-old son playing the piano on his Instagram feed. The video features text on the screen that reads: "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He...
The Beach Boys Inspired 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
Paul McCartney said one of his favorite of his own songs is from The Beatles' 'Revolver.' The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" inspired the song.
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Confirms She's Heard Britney Spears's Duet with Elton John
It's true, Britney Spears is returning from her music hiatus to release a duet with the one and only Sir Elton John. Paris Hilton confirmed the news in an interview with Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus, saying that she has actually heard the track and believes it's an instant hit.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Dolly Parton’s Impression Of Elvis Performing “All Shook Up” Back In 1983 Is Pure Comedic Gold
Dolly Parton is a comedian, and you can’t convince me otherwise. And back in 1983 at a stop on her The Dolly From London tour at the Dominion Theatre, Dolly delivered an incredible impression of the one and only Elvis Presley while performing his massive hit “All Shook Up.”
Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died
A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills
Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Watch Blake Shelton's Creepy Welcome to 'The Voice' for Camila Cabello
This fall, Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson in one of the red swivel chairs for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19. Cabello is no stranger to The Voice, having served as a mentor for Team John Legend last season, but on this Instagram post, she is a little startled at the reception she gets, in this take off on a horror film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eric Clapton on Witnessing George Harrison Write The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ in His Garden
'Here Comes the Sun' was written about the end of winter, with George Harrison of the Beatles ellaborating on its origins (in Eric Clapton's garden.)
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Marilyn Monroe Wax Statue Appears in NYC Building Where She Used to Live
Marilyn Monroe is back at The Lexington Hotel—or at least, a wax replica of her is!. Madame Tussauds New York is lending its iconic statue of the blonde bombshell— along with that of her ex, Yankees Hall-of-Famer Joe DiMaggio—to the residency they once occupied together. Suite 1806...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
The Beatles’ Albums in Order
The Beatles released well-known albums like 'Let It Be' and 'Yellow Submarine.' Here's what we know about their records and what year they were each released.
musictimes.com
David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH
Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
'Bachelorette' Alum Blake H. Shares Insane Video After Dog Drove Into His House
This is a story about a good dog who did a bad thing. Bachelorette Season 14 alum Blake Horstmann stunned fans when he shared a video on his social media pages showcasing the destruction his dog reportedly caused when he got behind the wheel of a car. “Turns out my...
Parade
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0