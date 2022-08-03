Nonprofit opens application period for Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the Spring 2023 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship Program through Sept. 30.

The one-time grassroots effort has turned into a national nonprofit that provides assistance to combat wounded service members, their families, and families of those killed in action.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year.

The nationwide program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength and fidelity despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 183 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $492,707.

Scholarships vary from $1,500 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. The program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students.

Eligibility is based upon a spouse or caregiver’s ability to show that their post-9/11 service member or veteran sustained a combat-related injury and/or has a 100% permanent and total VA disability rating to include Individual unemployability.

There are five different types of scholarships that an individual can apply for, which include:

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking a graduate or a post-graduate degree.

New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry-level classes, or training.

Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to a Master of Social Work student.

Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

In the Spring of 2022, the nonprofit gave out 12 scholarships.

Once the deadline has come, a volunteer grading committee grades the essays the applicants have submitted and all individuals who applied will be notified of whether they were chosen or not.

To receive an application to apply for the Spring 2023 semester, visit hopeforthewarriors.org .