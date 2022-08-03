Governor Abbott to accept 'Broadband Champion Award' in Greenville

Governor Greg Abbott will make a speech Wednesday in Greenville where he will be presented with the "Broadband Champion Award" at an event set up by the group, Connect the Future Texas. Abbott has held events to accept the same award twice before, accepting the award in Beaumont and McAllen in April.

"Expanding broadband is essential in our modern world, which is why Texas prioritized legislation to dramatically expand broadband access throughout the Lone Star State," Abbott said at the time.

Abbott will accept the award Wednesday at Hunt Memorial Hospital.

Connect the Future Texas says up to 2.1 million people in the state do not have reliable broadband internet access.

" Our mission is plain and simple: we seek to shape public policy to speed deployment and encourage investment in expanding broadband access throughout Texas," the organization says.

The 2019 legislature formed a "broadband development council" to look at barriers preventing the establishment of high-speed internet access in rural areas.

In "Texas Broadband Plan 2022," the office said it would take several steps by early 2023 to "maximize the use of available funding, provide for transparency and accountability, and understand and overcoming barriers":

• Establish a broadband-focused, federally compliant grant program

• Publish a broadband availability map

• Manage recurring coordination and communication opportunities across stakeholder groups

Details are available at comptroller.texas.gov/programs/broadband/

Robert 'Beto' O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, has criticized Abbott for vetoing a bill that would have replenished the Universal Service Fund last year. The measure passed both chambers of the Republican-led legislature and would have provided revenue to ensure the fund could continue reimbursing providers to maintain phone and internet services in rural areas.

In an OpEd written for the San Antonio Express-News last year, O'Rourke said families in rural parts of the state could see phone and internet bills increase up to $175 a month.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram