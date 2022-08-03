ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Governor Abbott to accept 'Broadband Champion Award' in Greenville

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVkla_0h3KPEIb00

Governor Greg Abbott will make a speech Wednesday in Greenville where he will be presented with the "Broadband Champion Award" at an event set up by the group, Connect the Future Texas. Abbott has held events to accept the same award twice before, accepting the award in Beaumont and McAllen in April.

"Expanding broadband is essential in our modern world, which is why Texas prioritized legislation to dramatically expand broadband access throughout the Lone Star State," Abbott said at the time.

Abbott will accept the award Wednesday at Hunt Memorial Hospital.

Connect the Future Texas says up to 2.1 million people in the state do not have reliable broadband internet access.

" Our mission is plain and simple: we seek to shape public policy to speed deployment and encourage investment in expanding broadband access throughout Texas," the organization says.

The 2019 legislature formed a "broadband development council" to look at barriers preventing the establishment of high-speed internet access in rural areas.

In "Texas Broadband Plan 2022," the office said it would take several steps by early 2023 to "maximize the use of available funding, provide for transparency and accountability, and understand and overcoming barriers":

• Establish a broadband-focused, federally compliant grant program
• Publish a broadband availability map
• Manage recurring coordination and communication opportunities across stakeholder groups

Details are available at comptroller.texas.gov/programs/broadband/

Robert 'Beto' O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, has criticized Abbott for vetoing a bill that would have replenished the Universal Service Fund last year. The measure passed both chambers of the Republican-led legislature and would have provided revenue to ensure the fund could continue reimbursing providers to maintain phone and internet services in rural areas.

In an OpEd written for the San Antonio Express-News last year, O'Rourke said families in rural parts of the state could see phone and internet bills increase up to $175 a month.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom

Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
Washington Examiner

Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Don't Hyperfocus on Abbott v. O'Rourke

It’s midterm election season in Texas again, which means that Beto O’Rourke is once again running for office, local Republicans are once again fighting mad, and well meaning activists are again defending a mediocre Republican’s record, claiming it to be much more conservative than it actually is.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Collin County sheriff doesn't want raises based on performance evaluations

Collin County could change how it pays sheriff's office employees, depending on how budget talks go. Right now, most Collin County employees get raises based on a pay-for-performance system. But Sheriff Jim Skinner said that system doesn’t work for his office, so he and the commissioner’s court are talking about what would work best as the county plans out its budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Broadband Internet Access#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hunt Memorial Hospital
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue

Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy