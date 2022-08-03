ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Faculty member Heidi Kraus appointed associate provost at Hope College

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

HOLLAND — A longtime Hope College faculty member has been appointed as the associate provost for academic affairs at the college.

Heidi Kraus will take over the deputy provost role. She has been a member of Hope’s faculty since 2012 as an associate professor of art and art history. She’s also held several leadership positions at Hope, including chair of the Department of Art and Art History, director of the De Pree Gallery and director of global learning.

Kraus succeeds Daryl Van Tongeren, a member of Hope’s psychology faculty, who served as associate provost on an interim basis during the 2021-22 academic year. Prior to Van Tongeren, Gerald Griffin held the role before becoming interim provost in January 2021 and eventually being appointed provost in March of this year.

Kraus holds degrees from Drake University and the University of Iowa, having also taught at both institutions. She co-authored the book “A Short History of the Ancient World” and is working on a book titled “Lessons to My Students: On Art History and Why It Matters.”

In her new role, Kraus will work with the college’s deans and faculty governance to identify opportunities to support faculty in their teaching and scholarship as well as faculty development and to enhance the academic program.”

Kraus will also supervise the directors of several programs, including faculty-development initiatives, summer research, general education, and the Klooster Center for Writing and Research.

