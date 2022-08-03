Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

Read on katu.com
KATU.com
Fire crews from around the region heading to Miller Road Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past 12 hours Wednesday, fire crews from around the region were being called up to assist in the Miller Road Fire, burning near Maupin. The fire exploded overnight, burning more than 10,000 acres. Brent Olson, the battalion chief with Clackamas Fire, said their 20-person...
KATU.com
Firefighters, residents battle flareups in 10,500-acre Miller Road Fire
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Right off of Highway 216, not far from the main fire line, hot spots flared up Wednesday afternoon in areas already burned by the 10,500-acre Miller Road Fire. Crews jumped on them to put them out, as one flared up not far from a fire...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
KATU.com
Wildfire burning south of The Dalles destroys home, at 10,500 acres, 0% contained
NEAR MAUPIN, Ore. — The Miller Road Fire burning in Wasco County had little fire growth overnight according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire remains at 10,500 acres and has 0% containment. It's currently the state's largest fire. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Office did announce...
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
Fire near I-84 in The Dalles under control after frantic few hours
THE DALLES, Ore. — A brush fire broke out near Interstate 84 in The Dalles on Thursday morning, but firefighters later managed to knock down and begin mop-up of the fire area. Video shot by KGW reporters around 11:30 a.m. showed a plume of smoke billowing from a site...
kptv.com
8 houseboats destroyed in fire at The Dalles Marina
THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at The Dalles Marina is under investigation. Just after 7 p.m., on Monday, crews with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, along with other agencies, were called to multiple houseboats on fire at the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road. In total, eight houseboats...
Clerk Sherry Hall's office messes up Oregon City mayoral election
Election official's latest mistake involves sending incorrect Voters' Pamphlet to thousands of voters.Thousands of voters in Oregon City received their mayoral election ballots this week with an error in the Voters' Pamphlet for a different election being held for Oak Lodge Water Services District residents who live across the Clackamas River and several miles to the north. Considering the recent history, many Oregon City voters weren't too surprised to see another ballot error. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's office just spent over $100,000 on extra elections staff to address blurry barcodes on ballots in the May election. A previous...
WWEEK
Clackamas County DA Files Felony Theft and Criminal Mischief Charges Against Joey Gilliam
Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth today charged Earl Joe “Joey” Gilliam III with six felony counts of aggravated theft in the first degree (a Class B felony) and six counts of criminal mischief (a Class C felony). Gilliam is the son of Joe Gilliam, the former longtime...
Clackamas County clerk's office embroiled in another election inconsistency
Voters' Pamphlet error follows other mistakes that occurred under Sherry Hall's watch.Thousands of voters in Oregon City received their mayoral election ballots this week with an error in the Voters' Pamphlet for a different election being held for Oak Lodge Water Services District residents who live across the Clackamas River and several miles to the north. Considering the recent history, many Oregon City voters weren't too surprised to see another error. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's office just spent over $100,000 on extra elections staff to address blurry barcodes on ballots in the May election. A previous ballot...
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
thatoregonlife.com
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
