Miller Road Fire afternoon update: 10,500 acres burned, FEMA assistance coming

Voters' Pamphlet error follows other mistakes that occurred under Sherry Hall's watch.Thousands of voters in Oregon City received their mayoral election ballots this week with an error in the Voters' Pamphlet for a different election being held for Oak Lodge Water Services District residents who live across the Clackamas River and several miles to the north. Considering the recent history, many Oregon City voters weren't too surprised to see another error. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's office just spent over $100,000 on extra elections staff to address blurry barcodes on ballots in the May election. A previous ballot...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO