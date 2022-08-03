Read on foxchattanooga.com
Dee Kilgore
2d ago
this is unbelievable broad daylight and a cancer patient at that. he needs first thing he need JESÚS then he needs to be put into prison and in an psychotic Ward. case closed
Reply(3)
5
stormchaser
2d ago
what a disgusting creature this is what happens when you let them roam around free
Reply(2)
9
Chris Fowler
3d ago
he needs the same thing done to him when he gets to prison
Reply(8)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Possible suspect, charges pending after stabbing in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they responded to a call of a stabbing victim at Erlanger Saturday morning. The stabbing took place at 2500 4th Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in for treatment. Police say they were able to determine...
WTVCFOX
Officer injured while chasing car theft suspect in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police officer is recovering after he was injured chasing a car theft suspect Thursday afternoon, according to Chattanooga Police, who say a patrol car was also damaged in the incident. This all began Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., on the 4900 block of...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Two people shot looking for lost cell phone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say two people were shot Wednesday night while searching for a lost phone. Officers were called to Cheek Street (right off Glass and Dotson) around 8:30 PM. The victims were not there, but a 23 year old male and a 29 year old female...
Huntsville homeowners attacked by man hiding in their closet
Police say a pair of Huntsville homeowners were attacked by a man hiding in their closet on Friday.
WTVCFOX
'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We learned more details Friday about the heroic acts that saved 2 lives on Thursday. A total of 7 people live in the now-damaged home, but just 2 were inside the house at the time flames broke out. One was the family's father. The...
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WDEF
Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
wrganews.com
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
WDEF
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Suspect arrested for last week’s Lillian Avenue shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for last week’s shooting on Lillian Avenue, right off of Tunnel Boulevard. At the time, police said a man was first assaulted in his driveway and then shot as three suspects left. Investigators identified 19 year old Walter Fortson...
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
WTVCFOX
Rome, Ga. school district finds two students with guns during first week of classes
ROME, Ga. — Officials at Rome City Schools say guns were found on campus twice during the first week of classes, according to WSB-TV. The Board of Education met Friday afternoon to discuss safety in their schools. Students in the district went back to school on July 29. School...
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools mourns for educator killed in car crash
ROME, Ga. - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash. The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident. "We are grateful...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police arrest man in deadly shooting of 22-year-old
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (August 4th):. A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old that happened Sunday, CPD say. Chattanooga police, Chattanooga Housing Authority, and the U.S. Marshall Service located and arrested 25-year-old Joe Brooks just after 6 pm today. CPD say...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
Comments / 31