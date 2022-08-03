‘Pokémon Go’ Fest 2022 Finale will make Ultra Beasts available globally

Read on www.nme.com
NME
Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
The best Minecraft Seeds for new adventures
Try these Minecraft seeds to give yourself a great start
Square Enix Announces Tactics Ogre: Reborn Release Date
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a new enhanced version of the classic tactical RPG by Square Enix has been given a release date.
happygamer.com
A Sabbath Is Released In The New Trailer Of Soul Hackers 2
The next of Atlus‘ daily Soul Hackers 2 trailers, which focuses on the devils you can befriend in the game, was released today. We’ll focus on Sabbat, especially a condition-activated special assault that enables you to send your entire demon team at the opposition. Norn, Doppelganger, Byakko, Hell...
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
NME
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
NME
‘Hard West 2’ review: cowboy up
Hard West 2’s opening promises a classic wild west adventure. You control a posse robbing a train, boarding the train and blasting through the guards. Yeehaw. Then you go into a tunnel that shouldn’t be there, the train grows horrifying legs and suddenly you’re blasting away at glowing monsters in a battle with a demon for your very souls. It sets a tone for the game to follow, and dives into it with gusto. A short cutscene later and your characters wake up in a heap to find the Wild West full of snow, demons and desperate people trying to work out how to survive.
The Mortuary Assistant looks terrifying and disgusting, but it’s flying up the Steam charts
The horror indie title joins Stray on Steam's top sellers list, but for very different reasons
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet co-op could change everything
On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company released a new trailer showcasing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Like previous titles, the game will have familiar multiplayer features like trading Pokémon and battling trainers from all over the world. But Scarlet and Violet will also have co-op play for up to four total trainers, expanding the ways you and your friends can enjoy the new region of Paldea.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
PUBG dev reveals next new project will be a fantasy game based upon Korean novel The Bird That Drinks Tears
"It's unlike any other fantasy story I have read, with fresh new ways of exploring human nature"
The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be
But don't tell anyone where you got it.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
Avoid becoming a dinosaur's dinner in survival horror game The Lost Wild
The Lost Wild surrounds you with dinosaurs that "behave like wild animals, not monsters."
NME
‘Life Is Strange’ developer uninterested in returning to episodic format
Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine seems like it’s happy to leave behind the episodic release format for the series moving forward. In an interview with the website Rock, Paper, Shotgun, senior narrative designer at Square Enix External Studios, Philip Lawrence, stated that “I can’t imagine we’d go back to the episodic model,” and continues to note the reaction to True Colors was “very positive.”
NME
‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes
A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
NME
‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ showcase to reveal first major update
Capcom is gearing up to reveal Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak‘s first major post-launch update next week. The developer has announced that a new Sunbreak digital event will be broadcast on August 9 which will include everything players need to know about the game’s first major update (via Eurogamer).
The best dinosaur games that are truly T-Rexcellent
These are the 10 best dinosaur games you can play right now
