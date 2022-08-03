ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pokémon Go’ Fest 2022 Finale will make Ultra Beasts available globally

NME

Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?

This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
happygamer.com

A Sabbath Is Released In The New Trailer Of Soul Hackers 2

The next of Atlus‘ daily Soul Hackers 2 trailers, which focuses on the devils you can befriend in the game, was released today. We’ll focus on Sabbat, especially a condition-activated special assault that enables you to send your entire demon team at the opposition. Norn, Doppelganger, Byakko, Hell...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
NME

‘Hard West 2’ review: cowboy up

Hard West 2’s opening promises a classic wild west adventure. You control a posse robbing a train, boarding the train and blasting through the guards. Yeehaw. Then you go into a tunnel that shouldn’t be there, the train grows horrifying legs and suddenly you’re blasting away at glowing monsters in a battle with a demon for your very souls. It sets a tone for the game to follow, and dives into it with gusto. A short cutscene later and your characters wake up in a heap to find the Wild West full of snow, demons and desperate people trying to work out how to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet co-op could change everything

On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company released a new trailer showcasing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Like previous titles, the game will have familiar multiplayer features like trading Pokémon and battling trainers from all over the world. But Scarlet and Violet will also have co-op play for up to four total trainers, expanding the ways you and your friends can enjoy the new region of Paldea.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug

EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Life Is Strange’ developer uninterested in returning to episodic format

Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine seems like it’s happy to leave behind the episodic release format for the series moving forward. In an interview with the website Rock, Paper, Shotgun, senior narrative designer at Square Enix External Studios, Philip Lawrence, stated that “I can’t imagine we’d go back to the episodic model,” and continues to note the reaction to True Colors was “very positive.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.10.0 introduces almost 40 cheat codes

A new Vampire Survivors patch releasing today (August 4) adds cheat codes, new characters and more to the game. As outlined by developer Poncle, patch 0.10.0 (not the version 1.0 patch, for which fans will have to “wait a bit longer”) is nicknamed “The Not One”, adding in two new achievements, two characters (Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers), a new arcana, weapon and cheats.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’ showcase to reveal first major update

Capcom is gearing up to reveal Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak‘s first major post-launch update next week. The developer has announced that a new Sunbreak digital event will be broadcast on August 9 which will include everything players need to know about the game’s first major update (via Eurogamer).
VIDEO GAMES

