San Jose, CA

Nabr raises $48m to build urban living

By Andrea Zander
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Silicon Valley

Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer

CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
CUPERTINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm

MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
MORGAN HILL, CA
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand

Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
BUSINESS
losgatan.com

Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)

Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Oracle reportedly laying off employees

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle, the tech company that used to be headquartered in Redwood City and is now based in Austin, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. Employees who have been laid off by the company are sounding off on social media. “From the most part what I have heard, they are cutting in […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Bjarke Ingels
San José Spotlight

Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line

Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
kgoradio.com

Silicon Valley Billionaire Lists Bay Area Mega-Mansion for $54 Million

Wonder no more, because now you can take a look into Silicon Valley billionaire Scott McNealy’s mega-mansion as he tries to sell it again for $54 million. The 21,000-square-foot Bay Area mansion has been listed again after “years of struggling to find a buyer.”. Amenities within the 13-acre...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Palo Alto

Palo Alto is a Silicon Valley city sandwiched between the two heartbeats of the Bay Area, San Jose and San Francisco. Home to a concentration of the world’s leading tech companies, such as Google and Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto is also where the next crop of leading tech entrepreneurs are being moulded at the world-renowned Stanford University.
PALO ALTO, CA
#Urban Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bjarke Ingels Group#Google Lsb
Gilroy Dispatch

Council rejects electric building mandate

The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale

For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Former owners of popular Aromas market ordered to pay past employees

AROMAS, Calif. — The former owners of a popular Aromas market have agreed to a stipulated judgement surrounding allegations they failed to pay employees and obtain workers’ compensation insurance. Prosecutors accused the owners of the Old Firehouse Market, Renu and Rajendra Vakharia of failing to pay all wages...
AROMAS, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48

San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
SAN JOSE, CA

