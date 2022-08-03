Nabr raises $48m to build urban living

MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO