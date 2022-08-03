Nabr raises $48m to build urban living

Read on irei.com
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
losgatan.com
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
48hills.org
Report shows that big local tech companies give nothing back to the community
I am not in general a big fan of corporate philanthropy. Everything about the model is wrong; instead of paying taxes, company executives who are elected by nobody and not accountable to the public get to decide where the money goes. All too often, it’s just a corporate PR strategy to defuse community anger.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand
Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
losgatan.com
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
Oracle reportedly laying off employees
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle, the tech company that used to be headquartered in Redwood City and is now based in Austin, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. Employees who have been laid off by the company are sounding off on social media. “From the most part what I have heard, they are cutting in […]
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
kgoradio.com
Silicon Valley Billionaire Lists Bay Area Mega-Mansion for $54 Million
Wonder no more, because now you can take a look into Silicon Valley billionaire Scott McNealy’s mega-mansion as he tries to sell it again for $54 million. The 21,000-square-foot Bay Area mansion has been listed again after “years of struggling to find a buyer.”. Amenities within the 13-acre...
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Palo Alto
Palo Alto is a Silicon Valley city sandwiched between the two heartbeats of the Bay Area, San Jose and San Francisco. Home to a concentration of the world’s leading tech companies, such as Google and Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto is also where the next crop of leading tech entrepreneurs are being moulded at the world-renowned Stanford University.
Gilroy Dispatch
Council rejects electric building mandate
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars
SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
Silicon Valley
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
KSBW.com
Former owners of popular Aromas market ordered to pay past employees
AROMAS, Calif. — The former owners of a popular Aromas market have agreed to a stipulated judgement surrounding allegations they failed to pay employees and obtain workers’ compensation insurance. Prosecutors accused the owners of the Old Firehouse Market, Renu and Rajendra Vakharia of failing to pay all wages...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
