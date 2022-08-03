ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon World Championships 2022 to include ‘Pokémon Go’ and ‘Unite’

By Ali Shutler
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Johnny Famechon: Former world champion dies aged 77

Former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77. The Australian claimed the world title when he beat Cuban Jose Legra on points at the Albert Hall in London in 1969. Famechon defended his title twice against Japan's Fighting Harada before losing to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold

England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Unite#Pok Mon Go#Excel London#Video Game#World Champion#Pok Mon Sword
The Independent

Jake Wightman in confident mood as he looks to add to World Championships title

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium and comfortably reach Saturday’s final.It is the next step on his quest to add the 1500m Commonwealth title and 800m crown at next month’s European Championships to his world gold.It was also the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since...
SPORTS
SPORTbible

Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
NME

P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports

P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Pokemon
The Independent

England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
WORLD
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
International Business Times

Olympics-Cricket To Make Case For 2028 LA Games This Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters. Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend

Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Matty Lee and Noah Williams defy cramp to claim Commonwealth gold

Matty Lee revealed that he and partner Noah Williams were suffering with cramp as they won gold in the men’s 10-metre synchronised platform event on Friday.The pair topped the leaderboard after facing close competition from Canada and Australia, who placed second and third, respectively.Williams has already tasted success in the the 10-metre synchronised, winning a silver medal with Matthew Dixon on the Gold Coast in 2018.Facial expressions worthy of gold medals, don't you think!? 🤣@mattydiver and Noah Williams secure yet another diving gold for @TeamEngland at Sandwell!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/hZNuLNUZBI— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 5, 2022Lee is also no stranger to...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘That’s the most it’s sunk in’: Jake Wightman savours world champion status

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.It was the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy