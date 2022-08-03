Pokémon World Championships 2022 to include ‘Pokémon Go’ and ‘Unite’

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO