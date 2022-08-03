Pokémon World Championships 2022 to include ‘Pokémon Go’ and ‘Unite’

Read on www.nme.com
Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
BBC
Johnny Famechon: Former world champion dies aged 77
Former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon has died aged 77. The Australian claimed the world title when he beat Cuban Jose Legra on points at the Albert Hall in London in 1969. Famechon defended his title twice against Japan's Fighting Harada before losing to Mexican Vicente Saldivar in Rome in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Marfa Ekimova, 17, wins England's first ever rhythmic gymnastics gold
Watch as 17-year-old Marfa Ekimova wins England's first ever rhythmic gymnastics gold in the individual all-round final on day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
Jake Wightman in confident mood as he looks to add to World Championships title
Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium and comfortably reach Saturday’s final.It is the next step on his quest to add the 1500m Commonwealth title and 800m crown at next month’s European Championships to his world gold.It was also the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since...
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD・
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
NME
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA・
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
Decathlon silver and bronze but Australia go without Games gold for first time
Decathletes Daniel Golubovic and Cedric Dubler made the podium on day eight in Birmingham while there was success in gymnastics, diving and wrestling
Gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to British success, Max Whitlock claims
Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade.The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics.Speaking from the venue, Whitlock said the sport is “thriving” and claimed the rise in male participation is down to major victories from British men’s teams.“Obviously, there’s still more girls who do (gymnastics) in the grand scheme of things than boys at...
Yardbarker
Watch: 18-year-old Brianna Lyston wins U20 200m in 22.65; USA's Jamison is silver | U20 Worlds
Jamaican Brianna Lyston runs a brave 22.65 on a rain-soaked track to win the 200m final at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia. Jayla Jamison of the United States is silver with a personal best 22.77; Alana Reid is third in a PB of 22.95 to make it gold and bronze for Jamaica.
Australia beat England in torrid semi-final, but Diamonds’ sparkle may not last forever
A nine-goal win averts disaster for Australia, but their gold medal rival Jamaica represent a wider threat to the Diamonds’ long-held supremacy
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle
Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
International Business Times
Olympics-Cricket To Make Case For 2028 LA Games This Month
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation to the Los Angeles Olympics organisers later this month in its bid for the sport to return to the Games after a gap of 128 years, sources told Reuters. Cricket has been shortlisted for potential inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles...
NME
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
Matty Lee and Noah Williams defy cramp to claim Commonwealth gold
Matty Lee revealed that he and partner Noah Williams were suffering with cramp as they won gold in the men’s 10-metre synchronised platform event on Friday.The pair topped the leaderboard after facing close competition from Canada and Australia, who placed second and third, respectively.Williams has already tasted success in the the 10-metre synchronised, winning a silver medal with Matthew Dixon on the Gold Coast in 2018.Facial expressions worthy of gold medals, don't you think!? 🤣@mattydiver and Noah Williams secure yet another diving gold for @TeamEngland at Sandwell!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/hZNuLNUZBI— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 5, 2022Lee is also no stranger to...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
‘That’s the most it’s sunk in’: Jake Wightman savours world champion status
Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games.The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final.Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.It was the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what...
BBC
ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Four British medals on day four
Charlotte Henshaw became a double world champion for the third time in a row as Britain won four medals on day four at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Halifax, Canada. Laura Sugar and Jack Eyers also defended their world titles. And Emma Wiggs followed up Friday's...
