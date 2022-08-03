ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Voters Were the First to See the Brutal Reality of Abortion Bans—and Rebuke It

By Dahlia Lithwick, Mark Joseph Stern
Slate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Centaurus
3d ago

👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍 This is one of the best articles regarding abortion that I have read. Hit the nail on the head! A woman's body is her own.

MercyFox✝️
3d ago

That’s what this was All about in the First Place The Supreme Court had no Control over Abortions your States Does …. Your Victory is always the Peoples Victory

