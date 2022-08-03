Kansas Voters Were the First to See the Brutal Reality of Abortion Bans—and Rebuke It

Read on slate.com
Centaurus
3d ago
👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍 This is one of the best articles regarding abortion that I have read. Hit the nail on the head! A woman's body is her own.
Reply(11)
14
MercyFox✝️
3d ago
That’s what this was All about in the First Place The Supreme Court had no Control over Abortions your States Does …. Your Victory is always the Peoples Victory
Reply(52)
5
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
Comments / 81