ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Need to know traffic laws as kids head back to school

By Olivia Parsons
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlMAU_0h3KMVNj00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Expect to see more students and school buses making an appearance on our roadways over the next few weeks as school begins in the Upstate.

Highway Patrol is asking for all drivers to drive extra carefully.

“Watch out for children, especially smaller children that are getting on the school buses and off school buses,” Master Trooper for South Carolina Highway Patrol, Mitchell Ridgeway said.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, a child is safer riding a school bus to school than a car.

In fact, the administration reports the greatest risk to your child is not riding the bus, but when they are getting on and off it.

“Be aware of when you need to stop for a stopped school bus,” Ridgeway explained. “If it’s a two-lane road, you always you’re always gonna have to stop for a stop school bus, whether you’re behind a school bus, or if you’re traveling the opposing lanes, you need to stop for that school bus.”

He went on to add when it comes to stopping for school buses, it all depends on the number of lanes.

“If it’s four lanes or more, if you’re traveling with the school bus or in the same lane to the school bus, you have to stop behind that school bus and you cannot pass,” Ridgeway said. “Now if it’s the opposing lanes on a four-lane roadway, you don’t have to stop.”

If you don’t obey this law, it’ll cost you a hefty fine.

“If you run a stopped school bus, that’s a $500-dollar fine. The second offense is a $2,000 fine,” he told 7NEWS.

When you see a school bus preparing to stop in front of you, keep back at least 100 feet.

Ridgeway said to also get ready to see more law enforcement out on patrol, enforcing things like speed.

“73% of all collisions are speed related,” Ridgeway said. “So that tells you if you just slow down to the speed limit, you’re going to reduce your risk of being involved in some type of motor vehicle collision.”

He adds drivers should give themselves extra time to get to where they need to go and a message to all drivers to put the phone down.

“A lot of them are driving distracted on their cell phones, you know, texting on social media, and just what have you, they’re just younger, inexperienced, and sometimes distracted drivers, which can cause some major problems on our roadways,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway told 7NEWS drivers caught speeding through posted school zones cannot only face a fine but can also add points to your license.

Fines and points vary per offense.

Speeding 10 miles per hour or less more than the posted school zone speed limit is a $76.50 dollar fine and two points added to your license.

Speeding 11-15 miles per hour more than the posted school zone speed limit is a $128.75 dollar fine and four points added to your license.

Speeding 15-25 miles per hour more than the posted school zone speed limit is a $180.50 dollar fine and four points added to your license.

Speeding 25 miles per hour more than the posted school zone speed limit is a $355 dollar fine and six points added to your license.

Any speed greater than 25 miles per hour more than the posted speed limit can be considered reckless driving and is at the discretion of the trooper in charge. That is a $440 dollar fine and could add six points to your license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Education
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of several break-ins in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for several break-ins in the county. Deputies and other agencies charged Charles Eugene Bryson, of Ware Shoals, with multiple burglaries and larcenies. We previously reported that deputies responded to multiple residences around Highway 252 in reference to several break-ins that appeared […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collisions#Back To School#School Zone#Reckless Driving
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for violating probation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating their probation. The Asheville Police Department located Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown, Dallis Tyler Rodgers and Randy Lithertoe Ellis in central Asheville. Police seized a firearm, 56.52 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrests. The suspects were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy