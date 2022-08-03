Read on www.masnsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans
Washington Nationals fans probably thought that the team had no other choice but to trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Apparently, though, that is not the case. After Soto declined the $440 million deal the Nationals offered to him, he had been a prime trade candidate. And on August 2nd, hours before the […] The post Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto
When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Even Gabe Kapler's first ejection wasn't enough to fire up the Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler has spent a lot of time this season preaching the importance of keeping your cool. Carlos Rodón has been his best player, but at times after Rodón's emotion has shown on the field, Kapler has talked about how it's important to conserve that energy for the mound.
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Pokes Fun at Soto and Bell in Padres Uniform
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they dismantled their division rivals from down south, 8-1. Tony Gonsolin earned his 12th win of the season and pitched 5 shutout innings. The bullpen did their job as they only allowed one hit and one run. The Dodgers’ offense exploded...
thecomeback.com
Juan Soto has a message for opposing pitchers
Superstar slugger Juan Soto was introduced as the newest star on the San Diego Padres, who acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the MLB Trade Deadline. First baseman Josh Bell also came to San Diego with Bell. During his introductory presser on Wednesday, Soto had a message to all...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rising Phillies pursue another win over Nationals
The Philadelphia Phillies made several moves before the Tuesday trade deadline. Now they appear to have a solid chance at
Juan Soto’s reaction to standing ovation he received in Padres debut after trade
The San Diego Padres turned the baseball world upside down, as general manager AJ Preller played a dizzying game of ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Preller secured the deadline’s grand prize, Juan Soto, and first baseman Josh Bell, in a deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also brought in closer Josh Hader and versatile infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury.
Comments / 0