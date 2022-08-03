ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident

SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans

Washington Nationals fans probably thought that the team had no other choice but to trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Apparently, though, that is not the case. After Soto declined the $440 million deal the Nationals offered to him, he had been a prime trade candidate. And on August 2nd, hours before the […] The post Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Comments On A New Reality For Juan Soto

When Juan Soto was a member of the Washington Nationals, he was well known for his power. But one thing that often got swept under the rug was his ability to stay patient at the plate, work counts, and draw walks. Soto is now a member of the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Juan Soto has a message for opposing pitchers

Superstar slugger Juan Soto was introduced as the newest star on the San Diego Padres, who acquired him from the Washington Nationals at the MLB Trade Deadline. First baseman Josh Bell also came to San Diego with Bell. During his introductory presser on Wednesday, Soto had a message to all...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Gore
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Aníbal Sánchez
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Anthony Rendon
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to standing ovation he received in Padres debut after trade

The San Diego Padres turned the baseball world upside down, as general manager AJ Preller played a dizzying game of ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Preller secured the deadline’s grand prize, Juan Soto, and first baseman Josh Bell, in a deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also brought in closer Josh Hader and versatile infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy