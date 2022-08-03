Washington Nationals fans probably thought that the team had no other choice but to trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Apparently, though, that is not the case. After Soto declined the $440 million deal the Nationals offered to him, he had been a prime trade candidate. And on August 2nd, hours before the […] The post Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO