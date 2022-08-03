ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers Art on the Bricks celebrates ‘Happiness Happens’ month

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The August Art on the Bricks Art Walk in Rogers is celebrating happiness, where participating artists and makers believe happiness can be contagious.

According to a press release, the next Art on the Bricks takes place on Thursday, August 11, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. in numerous locations in Downtown Rogers. The 2nd Thursday Art Walk provides creatives with an opportunity to share what makes them happy and the community is invited to join in celebrating art, music, dance and theater in Downtown Rogers.

Highlights of the upcoming event include the following:

  • Meet artist Stacy Spangler, creator of “whimsical, colorful art with lots of texture and layers” at Brick & Mortar, 120 W Walnut Street. Spangler enjoys helping others discover their creative talents to bring more joy into the world. You can also meet Cyndie Jacks and Julia Spears, the owners of this event space, which serves as a blank slate where clients may create their own vision.
  • ANA All Member Show at the Rogers Experimental House, 121 W Walnut Street.
  • The Rogers Arkansas Supper Club is an “informal group of art-appreciating foodies” that formed earlier this year. They welcome others from the community to join them each 2nd Thursday to make new friends while visiting local galleries and enjoying dinner together during the Art on the Bricks Art Walk.  On August 11 they are meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the ANA Gallery at the Rogers Experimental House, 121 W Walnut Street, visiting nearby galleries and pop-up galleries before enjoying dinner at The Shire GastroPub, 117 W Walnut Street. Contact Martha Cusik at 316-617-470 or visit their Facebook Group, Rogers AR Supper Club.
  • Karaoke at The Shire GastroPub and Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill.

The Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk showcases regional artists while enhancing the artistic and cultural opportunities in Rogers. The monthly event is designed to bring people to the cultural and historical center of the city and showcase Northwest Arkansas’s deep pool of creative talent.

For more information, please visit www.artonthebricks.com .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

