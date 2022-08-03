ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car

Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sportran#North Market Street#Ktal Kmss
KSLA

Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive. According to Shreveport Fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Woman charged after leaving child in unattended vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say a woman was arrested after she left a child inside a vehicle unattended. Kit Yu, 49, is facing one count of child desertion, according to the Shreveport Police Department. Officers were called on Aug. 3 to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLA

Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road

Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Multiple Greenwood residents...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Arrest made in June homicide on West 70th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a June 25 shooting that left a man dead. Lloyd Cooks, 19, was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, 31, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station

A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport …. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. Scattered storms late Friday, warm weekend. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KTAL

Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy