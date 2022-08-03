Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTAL
18-wheeler hit by train catches fire, driver hospitalized
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is in the hospital after a collision with a train late Friday afternoon near the Port of Caddo-Bossier set the rig on fire. It happened around 4:40 p.m. on La. Highway 1 South at Harts Island Road, according to...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTBS
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
10 People Injured In A Multi-vehicle Crash Near Aero Drive (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Fire department responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue near Aero Drive at about 10 a.m.
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
KSLA
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive. According to Shreveport Fire...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
SPD: Woman charged after leaving child in unattended vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say a woman was arrested after she left a child inside a vehicle unattended. Kit Yu, 49, is facing one count of child desertion, according to the Shreveport Police Department. Officers were called on Aug. 3 to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Memorial...
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Multiple Greenwood residents...
KTBS
Arrest made in June homicide on West 70th Street
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a June 25 shooting that left a man dead. Lloyd Cooks, 19, was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, 31, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport …. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. Scattered storms late Friday, warm weekend. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop...
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTAL
Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
