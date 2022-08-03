Read on www.mashed.com
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Reddit Is Losing It Over A Beer Brand Sold At Whole Foods
If you are a fan of Belgian beer or have been experiencing a moment of curiosity, you might find Reddit's take on a brew sold at Whole Foods of interest. Belgian beer, per Lonely Planet, is an important part of the country's culture. While we have our fair share of breweries in the U.S., Belgium is home to the largest brewery in the world. The travel site goes on to explain that the unique nature of a Belgian beer is tied to the influence and collective alcohol knowledge of the countries that surround it. Additionally, the yeasts, spices, and fruits that are used in Belgian beers give these ales their unique personalities and tastes.
The Two States That Can't Get Enough Of Cracker Barrel
Since its start in 1969, Cracker Barrel's national presence has soared tremendously. According to ScrapeHero, the Southern comfort kitchen has 667 locations in 45 states across the country. This places it in Restaurant Business Online's top 50 restaurant chains in the United States, indicating that it is a favorite amongst many American diners.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Why You Should Never Put Eggshells Back In The Carton
Food is intrinsically personal, based on personal preferences, culture, socioeconomic backgrounds, ethical considerations, dietary sensitives, and much more. Everyone approaches food and cooking in different ways, some more quirky than others. One oddity that many abide by is returning cracked eggshells to the egg carton. Is this nutritionally sound? Is this an environmental choice? Is it safe?
The Biggest Scandal To Hit Steak 'N Shake
In the restaurant world, businesses are quite lucky if they never face a scandal of some sort. You may have heard of the McDonald's hot coffee incident, where a 79-year-old woman sued — and won — due to severe burns caused by a cup of hot coffee (via The Poole Law Group). Or the time John Schnatter of Papa John's used a racial slur on a conference call, leading to his resignation, per Forbes. One scandal took place in Europe when traces of horse meat were found in Burger King's patties, according to USA Today. The patties were purchased from an Irish meat supplier called Silvercrest Foods. After this breakthrough, Burger King dropped the supplier and discontinued the use of its meat.
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
PETS・
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Addition Has Fans Seeing Red
One of the most endearing qualities of Cracker Barrel is its ability to serve large doses of nostalgia by offering up comfort foods including platters loaded with Southern treats including country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and chicken. The restaurant chain even offers a Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option, that gives diners a wide range of proteins to choose from, from chicken tenders and hamburger steaks to two types of ham. In June, the chain announced via press release that there would be two additions to its menu: Cracker Barrel was finally trying plant-based meat with Impossible sausage as an option for the Homestyle Breakfast and would also offer a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Why You Should Think Twice About The Cherry Pie Filling At Cold Stone
Cold Stone Creamery has been a major competitor known for tasty ice cream since its inception in 1988, per the company's website. Founded by Donald and Susan Southerland, the frozen dessert chain creates all of its ice creams in-house, making it super simple to request exactly what your taste buds require from the base to those all-important mix-ins. As the brand revealed via PR Newswire, the most popular flavors in 2020 (in order) were Cake Batter™, Chocolate, French Vanilla, Sweet Cream, Cheesecake, Coffee, Strawberry, Mint, Classic Cookie Dough, and Cotton Candy. In January 2022, the company began offering its first vegan flavor, Silk Chocolate Almondmilk, a collaboration with Silk brand dairy-free milk (per VegNews).
What Martha Stewart Really Had For Dinner At Her 81st Birthday Party
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.
Is It Dangerous To Eat Leftover Egg Dishes That Haven't Been Refrigerated?
As we enjoy our first mostly post-covid summer, there's never been a better time for a picnic. Forget the socially distanced picnics of yesteryear and plop down on a blanket with your friends or loved ones to enjoy some al fresco dining. While the season and the spirit might have you looking around for the best things to bring on a picnic, some of those that spring right to mind need to be approached with a little extra caution.
What Happened To Pipcorn After Shark Tank?
It's a small business owner's dream to get the chance to present their million-dollar idea in front of "Shark Tank" investors. While plenty of entrepreneurs get a harsh rejection (though they often end up seeing success just from their appearance), a lucky few manage to win over at least one shark — sometimes even more — for the deal of a lifetime.
Why Reddit Is Losing It Over An Aldi Checkout Experience
When you shop at Aldi, there are a few tricks you need to know. For example, watch out for where prices are located. Oftentimes, the price for an item isn't below it on the shelf, but rather lurking above it. You'll also need to know how to check out since Aldi cashiers are wizards behind the register who will move like lightning as they are ringing up your items. In fact, they can sometimes move too quickly for some shoppers, so if you feel the cashier is going too fast for you, The Mirror offers a tactic to slow them down.
Why You Should Consider Making Cookies In A Panini Press
When considering if you should buy a panini press, you probably don't think about using it to make anything other than a deliciously melty sandwich. It's in the appliance's name, after all. Though it may seem like a kitchen gadget with just a single purpose, you can cook up various things with a panini press between the two hot plates. The creative possibilities are endless, and you might be surprised to learn what dishes you can prepare via this handy method.
One Trader Joe's Sign Has Reddit Counting Down To Fall
It's that sluggish time of summer again when we start to get tired of the constant heat, our energy is on low, and our air conditioners are on high. As we make our way through August, social media is starting to get our hopes up with promises of lower temperatures, ads for pumpkin spice and aesthetic photos of orange and red leaves on the ground.
Taco Bell Is Finally Adding A New Dessert To The Menu
Taco Bell is a land of options. Its menu spans over 60 items, not including breakfast or drinks. Factor in that most of those menu items are entirely customizable and you've got an innumerably large menu. The company was even among the first fast-food chains to offer vegetarian and vegan options. If you've ever wondered what the Taco Bell menu looked like the year you were born, it was vegetarian friendly. The humble bean burrito has been on the menu for over 50 years, feeding vegetarians at the drive-thru for generations (via USA Today). Taco Bell's limited release and collab items are also legendary. Nacho fries or Doritos Locos Tacos, anyone? (via Taco Bell).
Caribou Coffee's Erin Newkirk On How They Plan To Dominate The Coffee Industry - Exclusive Interview
If you live in the American Midwest, chances are good that you're familiar with Caribou Coffee. However, even if you're not that familiar with the brand, it's likely that you will be soon. The decades-old coffee company with a focus on sustainability and clean label products is preparing to "dominate the coffee industry," according to PR reps, with brand-new offerings, unique retail locations, and more.
Twin Peaks Aims For The Early Crowd With Its New Menu Items
Twin Peaks restaurant is known for its picturesque mountain lodge setting, 29-degree beer, and scantily clad female servers. Its motto is "Eats. Drinks. Scenic Views" and the restaurant aims to deliver on all fronts. Twin Peaks revamped its alcoholic beverage offerings in 2021 to highlight top-shelf liquor and wine. And all of its whiskey cocktails are served over a spherical ice ball, ensuring you can enjoy your cocktail without it getting watered down (via FSR).
People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'
When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way. For...
