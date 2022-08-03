Read on www.kxii.com
KXII.com
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
ketr.org
State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday
If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
KXII.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama from muddy sinkhole
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Staying cool in the summer heat didn’t turn out as planned for one Denison llama. Thursday morning was off to a rough start for llama owner Deshaun Ringwood. “I went out back, I counted up all my llamas and saw that I was missing one.”
KXII.com
Gunter hosts town hall on broken water wells
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter residents demanded answers about the city’s broken water wells at a town hall meeting hosted by the city Wednesday night at city hall. “It seems to be a repeated issue, the one water well that is working isn’t sufficient enough to provide for the development that is already here, and how are we going to prevent this from happening again?” Gunter resident Deirdre Diamond said.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rains County Remains Under Burn Ban, Will Issue Citations After Multiple Fatal Fires
With extremely dry weather conditions, Rains County is one of a number of counties to respond to fires this week, including two fires that resulted in fatalities. Rains County Emergency Management said deputies will join firefighters in responding to fire calls and will issue citations for every instance of illegal burning.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
vanalstyneleader.com
Alcohol to be allowed at some city events
Last month, the Van Alstyne City Council voted to allow alcoholic beverages on cityowned and city-controlled property with the issuance of a special event permit or at a special event sponsored by the city. While there are no immediate plans for any specific events featuring alcohol, officials hope it will give the city more options for future events, particularly downtown and in the Central Social District.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Evacuations Underway in Wise County After Flames From Vehicle Ignite Grass Fire
Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire that consumed more than 100 acres Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say. First responders were first called at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.
vanalstyneleader.com
Good grades all around on food safety inspections
Local eateries are getting good at keeping things clean and safe in the kitchen. The most recent round of health and safety inspections by the Grayson County Health Department showed only “A” and “B” grades. Sanitarians from the GCH routinely inspects all businesses that serve food...
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
KTEN.com
Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A fast-moving fire damaged four structures and threatened others along U.S. 69 near Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was centered along the highway's intersection with Frosty Hollow Road, about three miles southeast of downtown Denison. The first call for help went out around...
sachsenews.com
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
Wills Point ISD exceeds enrollment projections, largest in district history
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has exceeded their enrollment projections for the 2022-2023 school year. With over 2,800 students expected this year, it’s the largest enrollment in district history. “While the state and country face teacher shortages, we continue to strive to meet our student’s needs and the community’s expectations by adding […]
KXII.com
Sherman ISD shows appreciation to new employees with luncheon
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As kids are getting ready to get back into the classroom, so are their teachers. Friday afternoon Sherman ISD invited new employees in the district to a luncheon. Over 200 new faces to Sherman ISD were joined by current staff and Sherman community partners, who wanted...
Window Tint Violation Results In Controlled Substance Arrest
2 Others Jailed on Controlled Substance-Related Warrants. Three men was jailed on controlled substance charges. A window tint violation resulted in one arrest, and the two others were booked in on warrants. Surrender At HCSO. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Silas Whaley responded at the sheriff’s office at 2:27 a.m. Aug....
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
