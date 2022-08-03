Read on wjbo.iheart.com
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
This Is Florida's Best College Town
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
Louisiana Fisherman Arrested For Possessing Sharks And Meth
A Louisiana man was taken into custody following a routine inspection by wildlife officials. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that agents were on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they encountered 44-year-old Anouda Lirette. As agents approached his boat, they noticed he tossed a shark overboard. During a...
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
Oregon Pauses Wildfire Risk Map Development
Oregon pauses the process of developing a wildfire risk map. Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State Forester and Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, issued the following statement today:. Oregon’s wildfire environment has changed significantly in the past decade. Climate change is bringing us hotter, drier summers and historic levels of...
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
Cantrell Wants NOPD Federal Consent Decree Ended
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is hoping a federal consent decree governing the police department will be ended. She announced today plans to ask a judge to revoke federal oversight. Cantrell says the rules make it harder for officers to do their jobs, protect themselves, and forces them to fill...
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Colorado
Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings. Cheapism did some...
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
MSP: Girls possibly taken by non-custodial mother in Saint Joseph County
CENTREVILLE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are looking for two girls taken from their foster home in Centreville, possibly by their non-custodial mother. Samantha Prewitt had previously threatened to take 6-year-old Alexandra Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Tucker, MSP said. It's believed Samantha Prewitt is driving a blue Dodge Caravan...
Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania
>Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Lottery officials are waiting for the winner of the 202-million-dollar Powerball jackpot to come forward. They say someone in Pennsylvania is holding a winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, with an estimated lump sum payment estimated to be 119-million-dollars. The jackpot will reset to 20 million for Saturday's drawing.
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended
>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus -- remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver,...
DOT Says Motorists Will See Overnight Closures Of I 81 Starting Next Week
Nedrow, N.Y. - The New York State DOT is alerting motorists of overnight closures of I 81 between Exits 16, the Route 11 Nedrow exit, and exit 17 the S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St exit in the Town of Nedrow. Crews will be working on the construction of the...
Flash Flooding In Burn Scar Forces Closure Of SR-89 Near Markleeville
Flash flooding along State Route 89 Wednesday forced the closure of the roads around the Lake Tahoe area that remain close. The rain brought heavy debris and mud flow near the town of Markleeville, which runs through the Tamarack Fire burn scar. No estimated time of reopening has been announced as of Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one car was nearly washed away along the roadway. It is being advised to continue avoiding the area in case of more mudslides and damage to the roadway.
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
