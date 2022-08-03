Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).

KUNA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO