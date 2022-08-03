Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off

Read on 983thesnake.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Man clinging to tree for 18 hours is rescued by Caldwell Police
CALDWELL, Idaho — Josh Carter could hardly hang on much longer to the tree that was keeping him afloat in the river. He was there for 18 hours before Caldwell law enforcement rescued him. On Thursday, Canyon County Sheriff's deputies, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics...
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
KTVB
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Teen Recovered From Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities say a 16-year-old boy who went under at Lucky Peak Reservoir in July has been recovered by a dive team. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies pulled the body of the missing 16-year-old from the water early Wednesday. The teen had fallen off a personal water craft he was riding with another person on July 18, near Barclay Bay late in the evening. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said neither rider had been wearing a life-vest. The person and a bystander attempted to look for the teen, but the area he went under was very deep. The body has been turned over to the Ada County Coroner for positive identification.
Nine fires break out overnight in foothills, may have been set on purpose
BOISE, Idaho — Nine fires broke out overnight, and some of them may have been set on purpose. The fires started in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Boise District BLM Fire Information Officer Brandon Hampton. There is no set timeline for when investigators will have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise man charged with arson in connection to church fire
BOISE, Idaho — A man from Boise is being charged with arson in connection with a fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Maple Grove Road early Tuesday. Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies and Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire shortly...
Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force
KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed pursuit Saturday night that ended in a head-on crash that killed two men in Kuna. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, and 28-year-old Jonathan Calderon died in the head-on crash at around midnight on Saturday. Calderon was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Garcia died in the crash. The sheriff's office says Meridian Police attempted to pull Garcia over for allegedly driving erratically but sped off at a high rate of speed towards Kuna without his headlights on in a Nissan Altima. Meridian Police called off the pursuit when it entered Kuna jurisdiction and officers notified Kuna Police. Kuna officers attempted to use spike stripes which Garcia avoided. Eventually, Garcia allegedly lost control and went into oncoming traffic, still without headlights, and struck the pickup driven by Calderon. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
KTVB
Missing Boise man found deceased, police say
James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
Valley County Sheriff's Office looking for possible drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho — An active search and rescue effort is underway for a Nampa man that never returned after going swimming. The Nampa man, identified by police as 43-year-old Clark Halverson, went into the Payette River to swim, according to the Sheriff's Office. Around noon on July 31, the...
Car crash in Kuna leaves two dead after vehicle pursuit by police
KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna. The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian police attempted a traffic stop for 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.
Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property
BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area. Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
He labeled a bullet with a threat to Boise’s mayor. This just happened to him in court
BOISE, Idaho — Menacing graffiti. Bullets labeled with threats to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Discussions of mass violence. Four firearms, including an assault rifle, and tactical gear. Writings avowing loyalty to a right-wing extremist ideology. On Monday, Erik K. Ehrlin, 33 — the man prosecutors said was responsible for...
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0