Midland, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ophilia!. Our pet of the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
MIDLAND, TX
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit to host Christian music festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local bakery has become West Texas staple

A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Jesus House celebrates 20th year with bold new plan

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local organization kicked off its 20th year in Odessa Tuesday with live music, delicious food, fellowship, and some important and much needed donations. It’s all to help with the organization’s bold and exciting new plan to build affordable housing for those who need it most. Jesus House said its soon-to-be-built property- […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings. “Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez. With the […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
ODESSA, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

MISD’s first day of school need to know’s

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD addresses bus concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

