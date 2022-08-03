Read on www.newswest9.com
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ophilia!. Our pet of the...
A new development over in Midland for homeless people
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
Local non-profit to host Christian music festival
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
Local bakery has become West Texas staple
A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
Jesus House celebrates 20th year with bold new plan
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local organization kicked off its 20th year in Odessa Tuesday with live music, delicious food, fellowship, and some important and much needed donations. It’s all to help with the organization’s bold and exciting new plan to build affordable housing for those who need it most. Jesus House said its soon-to-be-built property- […]
West Texas gears up for a tax-free weekend
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost time for the Texas tax-free weekend, and local shoppers tell ABC Big 2 News there’s a big reason they’re especially excited to jump into those savings. “Inflation is really bad, and it’s a great way to save a little bit of money,” said local dad Gregory Lopez. With the […]
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
Manor Park senior resident becomes Tik Tok famous
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A Manor Park senior resident has become Tik Tok famous for her storytelling videos. Torchy Swinson is growing in fame on the online platform… but she doesn’t want people to think she’s a big deal she just says telling her stories, gives her something to do.
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
Basin Bites: Limon con Chile cooks up authentic cuisine from south Mexico
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s no shortage of great Mexican food in the Basin, but Limon con Chile offers cuisine you may not see at every restaurant. Chef Leobardo Garcia opened Limon con Chile eight months ago with the goal of bringing authentic southern Mexican food to the area. “A lot of people, when they […]
Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation. According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
Small Business Summer: 96-year-old business owner has no plans to slow down
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Kermit Highway, there’s a 46 year old business with a 96-year-old owner, who still does it all. “I love being a mechanic. And I get just as greasy as Steve! I get just as greasy as Steve,” Fran Reedy said. Fran Reedy started...
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
MISD’s first day of school need to know’s
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
