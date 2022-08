Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO