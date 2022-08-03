ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hulu’s Prey Review: This Prey Is More Than A Match For The Predator

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CdnR_0h3KLNWw00

The Predator has become one of our most popular movie monsters in the last three-and-a-half decades, despite the fact that many would agree that only the first film is really worth your time. Several sequels and spinoffs have taken the franchise in different directions trying to find new life for the alien hunter. Now the seventh Predator movie is here – director Dan Trachtenberg's appropriately titled Prey – and it has found a winning formula for the return of the Predator... by not making a movie about the Predator.

Prey is set in the early 18th century, hundreds of years before the events of the previous films. In the great plains of North America we are introduced to Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche woman who wants to become a hunter for her tribe like her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers), despite the fact that only men are expected to take that path. When the young braves of the tribe go hunting for a mountain lion that has injured one of the villagers, Naru realizes before anybody else that there is something else out in the forest that is stalking them.

Prey focuses on the core strengths of the Predator franchise and lets them shine like no movie since the original.

The idea of a technologically advanced Predator taking on Native Americans with primitive weapons seems like an almost comical matchup on paper, but that’s by design. The Native Americans are obviously outmatched against the Predator when it comes to available weapons – of course they are.

But the Predator franchise has never been about having the bigger gun; it’s been about humanity’s resilience combined with a person’s ability to be smarter, not stronger, than they’re opponent. By reducing the hunted to even simpler weapons, this core idea comes through even clearer. It's worth noting that the Predator is also working with somewhat simpler weapons – perhaps because even the Predator's weaponry is less evolved hundreds of years in the past, or perhaps because the hunt will be too easy otherwise. It's not really important.

The decision to name the movie Prey rather than something with Predator in the title may seem like a simple thing, but it gets to the core of what separates this movie from the films that came before, and what ultimately makes it superior to most if not all of them is that it’s really about the people being hunted. While all Predator films follow a human character or characters who are fighting the titular hunter, the focus is on the fight, not on the characters.

Prey is ultimately a coming of age story about a young woman trying to find her place in her tribe and earn the respect of her people. It just so happens that she’ll need to survive the galaxy’s most brutal killing machine in order to do it. Character arcs aren’t necessarily what we come to Predator movies to see, but Naru has one, and it makes everything that comes with it more compelling.

Amber Midthunder plays a compelling lead and a fantastic action hero.

Amber Midthunder isn’t a complete newcomer in the industry, but this will likely be the first time that many viewers will be introduced to her. Prey is her movie, and she carries the story admirably. While Naru is not incapable as a warrior, it’s watching her evolve as a person that allows her to evolve as a fighter. The action is some of the best storytelling in the film.

Those who come to Prey looking for big action sequences or brutal Predator kills will not be disappointed either. The Hulu movie is just as violent as any fan of the Predator franchise is going to want. It’s a visceral affair as the Predator tears through any human or animal target that it comes across. The action is rock solid, and all of it is only enhanced by the tension that is built up before it fully escalates.

Dan Trachtenberg, the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane , has previously shown to be a talent with tension, and, as with his previous feature film, he has come into an existing franchise, figured out what the absolute core of it is, and then served that up to the audience.

Director Dan Tractenberg’s ability to create tension is what makes the action truly soar.

The decision to put Prey on Hulu rather than make it a theatrical release is likely going to suggest the film has a second class status/reputation, but it’s completely undeserved. The latest Predator franchise installment belongs alongside its big screen counterparts. It’s a beautifully filmed movie, with the natural world untouched by colonialism becoming a major element of the story itself that would have looked perfect on the big screen. While it harkens back to the jungles of the original Predator , the environment in that original movie was one of the impediments Arnold Schwarzenegger's hero had to overcome. Here, it’s one of the weapons the hero has to use against the Predator.

There is one major benefit from making Prey available on a streaming service, however: the film is available to be viewed entirely in the Comanche language, which is a nice option that creates a different viewing experience. The standard version has the Comanche speaking English, and all other languages heard go unsubtitled – allowing the viewer to still live inside Naru’s head.

Prey being called the best Predator movie is not something with which everybody will agree, but the movie is almost certainly the perfect essence of a Predator movie. There is nothing here that isn’t necessary, and nothing is wasted.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Flopped John Travolta Movie Is Now In Netflix’s Top 10

One of John Travolta’s flopped movies with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes is now on Netflix’s Top 10 list. The film called Trading Paint came out in 2019 and while also showcasing a 0% critic score, it also has a 31% audience score. The movie focused on Travolta’s character, Sam, who often races with his son Cam, but then Cam joins the team of one of Sam’s rivals. This prompts Sam to come out of retirement to return to racing.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Midthunder
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Dan Trachtenberg
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Hulu S Prey Review#The Native Americans
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
137K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy