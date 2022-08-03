Read on www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tisha b’Av program at Chaviva High Aug. 7
Chaviva High School will host a Tisha b’Av program, “Tears, Fears, Hope, and Faith,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at its campus at 3325 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. Principal Rochie Berkowitz will speak at 2, Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan at 2:45 and Ruchi Koval,...
Cleveland Jewish News
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights
A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-based development groups purchase ‘historic’ Shaker Square shopping center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Square shopping center has been purchased by community development groups Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development, according to a press release. They said that this sale keeps the property under local, community-minded ownership, as well as starts the process of addressing delayed maintenance...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosh Listings
Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
