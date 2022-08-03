Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say

Read on www.mlive.com
RJC 5001
3d ago
benzodiazapine abuse, almost 100% sure on that. in fact your not supposed to be taking benzos with suboxone. I've seen people behave exactly as the police described on increased doses of benzodiazapines. bad stuff.
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago
These Addicts, Alway's Looking to Blame Someone, Else. I Guess That's All Part of Addiction. So Until This Woman, Can Take Full Responsibility, of Her Actions and Addiction Problems, Lock Her Up, and Throw Away the Key. Before She Kills Someone, Else. 🤔🤨😐
MCKA
2d ago
She knew better and still chose to drive under the influence. She's as guilty as they come! Doesn't anyone take responsibility for their actions?
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
nbc25news.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
abc12.com
Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'
GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
Nearly $1M of cocaine seized after traffic stop in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI - Michigan State Police troopers seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine in Calhoun County when a traffic stop turned into a large drug bust. Troopers from the Fifth District Headquarters made the traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27, for a violation on westbound I-94 near Marshall. They were set to search the vehicle after consent was granted by the driver, but the driver then fled before the search could begin, police said.
Wayland Police Department Asking for Help Finding Missing Wayland Man, Possibly Heading to Cadillac or Traverse City Areas
The Wayland Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 63-year-old man named Richard Jensen from Wayland. The police department says that he may have received a ride headed for the Cadillac or Traverse City areas. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with the word...
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
abc12.com
Mother, 4-year-old child hit by a car and listed in critical condition
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were in critical condition Friday after they got hit by a vehicle two days earlier. The Carrollton Township Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Michigan Avenue near Stoker Drive. Police say the 30-year-old...
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar
OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
abc12.com
Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues
The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
Portage man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson Friday morning
A man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street in Jackson.
WLUC
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling...
whmi.com
Gym Owner Charged With Accosting A Minor
Criminal charges have been authorized against the owner of a gym in Green Oak Township for allegedly accosting a minor. The Green Oak Township Police Department says it received a report from a former gym employee and athlete of iTumble at 11019 Hi Tech Drive in Whitmore Lake. The now former employee, who is a 17-year-old juvenile, stated that she had sexual contact with the gym coach, 42-year-old Jermain Martinez.
