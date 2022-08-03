ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Healthcare worker accused of abusing vulnerable adult in SC

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL2RF_0h3KL5j700

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A worker is accused of abusing a vulnerable adult at a healthcare facility in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers were alerted on July 17 of an assault on a 79-year-old vulnerable adult at NHC of Laurens by an employee at that location.

After an investigation, officers arrested Ursula Marie Davis, of Clinton, on Tuesday. She was charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Detectives: Alabama girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

She was booked into the Johnson Detention Center.

Police said the victim is in good condition and has been removed from NHC.

This incident is still under investigation by the Laurens Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Laurens, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

17-year-old arrested for shooting teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday following a shooting near a convenience store in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged the teenager with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. We previously reported that […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Vulnerable Adult#Healthcare#Nhc#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg PD looking for teens who ran away from group home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for two 16-year-olds that ran away from their group home on July 31. The department said they received a call from an employee at the group home reporting the two boys missing. The employee said Darin Wolfe and James “Brandon” Page had run away and were last seen around 2:45 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property

SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
FOX Carolina

1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016. Greenwood police say a man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June. Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu...
GREENWOOD, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy