Read on www.kltv.com
Related
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
KTRE
Industrial air conditioning unit placement closes part of First Street in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said a section of First Street is currently closed due to an industrial air conditioning unit being placed on a soon-to-open business. The section that is closed is between Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin. The city said Frank Avenue...
KLTV
Nacogdoches City Council formally finalizes, approves ordinance concerning property taxes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Residents 65 or older and disabled will qualify for a homestead tax ceiling amount and a a homestead exemption after the Nacogdoches City Council approved the motion Tuesday night. ‘We can take this as it stands right today, but this is beneficial to a lot of...
messenger-news.com
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CALL FOR REMOVAL OF COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT
HOUSTON COUNTY – Late last week notice was given for a special meeting to be held by the Houston County Commissioners Court for Monday, Aug.1. The meeting agenda had essentially one item. The court would discuss and submit a written request to the director of the Texas A&M Prairie View Cooperative Extension Program for the removal and replacement of the current Extension Agent Corey Hicks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
KLTV
Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter
“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
KLTV
Wildfire in southern Polk County 90% controlled Thursday night
A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Hwy 110 shut down near Old Tyler Hwy due to power line down, grassfire. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT. Hwy 110 shut...
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
KLTV
East Texas Educators Association holds ribbon cutting in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Educators Association held a ribbon cutting Thursday to commemorate working with three school districts: Sabine, Kilgore and Lindale. The association launched in March of this year. Founder Kallie Hamill said, “We’re working to connect the classroom and the community together so that we’re all on one team moving forward into this new school year.”
KLTV
Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
East Texas News
O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Woodville
WOODVILLE – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign made an appearance at the Allan Shivers Library in Woodville, Saturday, July 30 as part of a 49-day, more than 5,600-mile statewide Drive for Texas. O’Rourke has traveled to dozens of small towns this summer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
kjas.com
Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line
Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have been working for hours to contain an approximately 250 to 260 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County. As of 8:18 p.m., fire officials say fire behavior is low and forward progression has been stopped at this time. It is 90% contained, they say.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
KLTV
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
Comments / 0