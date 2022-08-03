ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CALL FOR REMOVAL OF COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT

HOUSTON COUNTY – Late last week notice was given for a special meeting to be held by the Houston County Commissioners Court for Monday, Aug.1. The meeting agenda had essentially one item. The court would discuss and submit a written request to the director of the Texas A&M Prairie View Cooperative Extension Program for the removal and replacement of the current Extension Agent Corey Hicks.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at Lufkin shelter

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Wildfire in southern Polk County 90% controlled Thursday night

A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Hwy 110 shut down near Old Tyler Hwy due to power line down, grassfire. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT. Hwy 110 shut...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas Educators Association holds ribbon cutting in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Educators Association held a ribbon cutting Thursday to commemorate working with three school districts: Sabine, Kilgore and Lindale. The association launched in March of this year. Founder Kallie Hamill said, “We’re working to connect the classroom and the community together so that we’re all on one team moving forward into this new school year.”
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Woodville

WOODVILLE – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign made an appearance at the Allan Shivers Library in Woodville, Saturday, July 30 as part of a 49-day, more than 5,600-mile statewide Drive for Texas. O’Rourke has traveled to dozens of small towns this summer,...
WOODVILLE, TX
KLTV

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
CENTER, TX
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line

Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

The Polk County Office of Emergency Management says firefighters have been working for hours to contain an approximately 250 to 260 acre grass and woods fire in southern Polk County. As of 8:18 p.m., fire officials say fire behavior is low and forward progression has been stopped at this time. It is 90% contained, they say.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike

August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

