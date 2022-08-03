Houston Shakespeare Festival Pivots to Cartoon Characters in This Version of Cymbeline

There's an often quoted line by American folk hero Davy Crockett that says "You may all go to Hell, and I will go to Texas!" That line alone seems to encapsulate the life of a certain gentleman named Todd Michael "Leon" Bridges, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia but was raised and now based in Fort Worth. His third studio album entitled Gold-Diggers Sound was released in 2021, and it received praise from his fans as well as a Grammy Awards nomination for Best R&B album.

