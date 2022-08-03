Read on www.psychologytoday.com
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
MedicalXpress
Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome
Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
FOP, The Rare Fatal Disease That Slowly Turns Your Body To Bone
A gene mutation causes Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva patients to grow bone where there is normally muscle or joint
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Diabetes: A step closer to a life without insulin
People with a severe form of diabetes, where the beta cells of the pancreas do not produce or no longer produce enough insulin, have no choice but to inject themselves regularly with artificial insulin in order to survive. But Insulin therapy is not without its dangers: it is difficult to dose and, in the long term, it can also lead to serious metabolic and cardiovascular problems. Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working for several years on an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein. They have now provided proof of principle that this protein can significantly improve metabolism in insulin deficiency. In addition, by deciphering the biological mechanisms at work, they have discovered a previously unknown anti-inflammatory effect that could prove key well beyond diabetes. These results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
psychologytoday.com
An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness
Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
Is It Normal To Feel More Tired As We Get Older?
Humans undergo a host of physical changes as they get older. However, an increase in tiredness as we age may not be as normal as you might think.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
psychologytoday.com
Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?
Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
KIDS・
Nature.com
Minimal residual disease in BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia: different significance in typical ALL and in CML-like disease
Recently, we defined "CML-like" subtype of BCR::ABL1-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), resembling lymphoid blast crisis of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Here we retrospectively analyzed prognostic relevance of minimal residual disease (MRD)Â and other features in 147 children with BCR::ABL1-positive ALL (diagnosed I/2000"“IV/2021, treated according to EsPhALL (n"‰="‰133) or other (n"‰="‰14) protocols), using DNA-based monitoring of BCR::ABL1 genomic breakpoint and clonal immunoglobulin/T-cell receptor gene rearrangements. Although overall prognosis of CML-like (n"‰="‰48) and typical ALL (n"‰="‰99) was similar (5-year-EFS 60% and 49%, respectively; 5-year-OS 75% and 73%, respectively), typical ALL presented more relapses while CML-like patients more often died in the first remission. Prognostic role of MRD was significant in the typical ALL (p"‰="‰0.0005 in multivariate analysis for EFS). In contrast, in CML-like patients MRD was not significant (p values"‰>"‰0.2) and inapplicable for therapy adjustment. Moreover, in the typical ALL, risk-prediction could be further improved by considering initial hyperleukocytosis. Early distinguishing typical BCR::ABL1-positive ALL and CML-like patients is essential to enable optimal treatment approach in upcoming protocols. For the typical ALL, tyrosine-kinase inhibitors and concurrent chemotherapy with risk-directed intensity should be recommended; in the CML-like disease, no relevant prognostic feature applicable for therapy tailoring was found so far.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
Phys.org
Helping cells become better protein factories could improve gene therapies and other treatments
The cells in your body are not all the same. Each of your organs has cells with very different functions. For example, liver cells are top-notch secretors, as their job requires them to make and export many of the proteins in your blood. By contrast, muscle cells are tasked with facilitating the contractions that allow you to move.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
MedPage Today
In Adult ADHD, Home-Based Brain Stimulation Improved Attention
Home-based transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) improved attention in adults with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who were not taking stimulant medications, a randomized trial showed. Among 64 adults, the mean inattention score measured by the clinician-administered version of the Adult ADHD Self-report Scale (CASRS-I) was 18.88 in those who received...
