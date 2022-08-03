After a break from the music industry, Sara Syms is back with a soul-stirring ten song collection that brings her longtime struggle with anxiety and depression front and center, and the opportunity to reconnect with her spirit. The Darkest Light was recorded at New Orleans’ Esplanade Studios supported by several well-known New Orleans musicians. With elements of jazz, soul, gospel and blues under the guidance of producer Ari Teitel, The Darkest Light blends elegant soundscapes with Syms’ stories of survival, growth and love. I’ll play a track from the album this Sunday at 8am on The Local Brew Hour and again Monday at 7pm.

