New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man

I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of killing cousin at Mirage shot same man nearly 20 years ago, spent months in jail
The man suspected of killing his cousin Thursday night inside the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip had attempted to kill the same man nearly 20 years ago, court records said and family confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team.
FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
I-Team: Suspect in Mirage murder had served prison time for Las Vegas stabbing, earlier shooting
The man accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring two others inside the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip was charged with stabbing a woman a decade ago, records showed.
Fox5 KVVU
“He’s like a loose cannon”: Family member describes suspect in shooting at Mirage hotel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about the man accused of shooting three family members inside of a hotel room at the Mirage Hotel & Casino Thursday night. Billy Hemsley, the suspect, has a lengthy criminal record, including an attempted murder charge when he tried to...
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip; suspect arrested
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage that left one man dead and two women injured.
WATCH: Las Vegas shop owner stabs would-be thief multiple times
In a dramatic surveillance video, the owner of a local smoke shop defended himself with a knife from three would-be thiefs - identified only as juveniles - after one of them jumped the counter.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect shot cousin after ‘play fighting’ at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man reportedly shot his cousin after they were “play fighting” in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report. Billy Hemsley faces charges of murder and attempted murder after the shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday night.
Man stabbed in racially-motivated fight near Las Vegas Strip, police say
A white man accelerated his car and yelled at a group of Black individuals in what Las Vegas Metro police called a racial-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed in an act of self-defense, officers said.
Accused Mirage shooter held without bail
The man accused of fatally shooting another man and wounding two others in a Strip hotel room was ordered held without bail.
Fox5 KVVU
Social media personality arrested by Las Vegas police RAID officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you come to Las Vegas to break the law, you will be held accountable even if you are a social media star. That is the message from LVMPD. Metro officers arrested social media personality Graham Liberal, who has millions of views on his car videos, after a tip about a car meet-up.
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating endangered, missing senior
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is seeking the public’s assistance locating 79-year-old John Monahan. LVMPD said Monahan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He is a 79-year-old male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after barricade in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon. LVMPD said the barricade is in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive, near Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards. Police said a possible burglary was reported in the area. When officers...
Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley
UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade in the northeast valley. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley. Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According […]
Breaking: At least one person killed in shooting inside Mirage hotel room
A large police presence could be seen at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night. This is a developing story.
Police: Person shot in hip in west Las Vegas near Peccole Ranch
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
NLV police looking for man who walked to friend’s house seeking ride
North Las Vegas police are looking for a man who was last seen on Friday, saying he was going to a friend's house to get a ride to the hospital.
Las Vegas woman sentenced in shooting death of husband in 2021
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session. On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to […]
2news.com
Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
