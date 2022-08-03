ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Social media personality arrested by Las Vegas police RAID officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you come to Las Vegas to break the law, you will be held accountable even if you are a social media star. That is the message from LVMPD. Metro officers arrested social media personality Graham Liberal, who has millions of views on his car videos, after a tip about a car meet-up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help locating endangered, missing senior

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is seeking the public’s assistance locating 79-year-old John Monahan. LVMPD said Monahan may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He is a 79-year-old male with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police respond to barricade in northeast valley

UPDATE: Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade in the northeast valley. No other details have been released. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast valley. Police were called to the scene near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. According […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas

On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
LAS VEGAS, NV

