Wemo’s new Smart Dimmer works with Thread and HomeKit but not Matter

Read on www.theverge.com
Related
We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022
Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
Digital Trends
You can get an LG OLED TV for only $700 at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted an OLED TV in your living room, Best Buy is offering you a chance to buy one with a $100 discount. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which originally costs $800, will be delivered to your doorstep for $700. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, and you better hurry because there’s no telling when this offer will end.
CNET
Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV
Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17 Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals
It’s time to make your home smarter with a little help from Christmas in July. Yes, Amazon.com dives into its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sellathon on Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday July 13. But why wait?. Amazon rolled out Prime Day deals ahead of the real deal as competitors...
9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
TechRadar
How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo
Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
thespruce.com
The Best Smart Outdoor Lights for Ambiance and Security
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Smart outdoor lights are exterior lighting fixtures or bulbs designed for use around your house or yard that can also connect to the internet for additional features, including dimming, brightness and color adjustments, timers and scheduling, and remote control through an app or voice commands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
How to work from home when your internet goes out
You were working. Things were just fine. A landscaper puts a shovel through your buried internet cabling or tree limbs drop and kill a neighborhood’s internet. Or the inexplicable happens, and the little green light on the cable modem goes red. You are, as the sailors say when a ship’s engine becomes quiet, dead in the water. What now?
Amazon gives Alexa a new name
Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”. Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
How we test and review smart home devices at Android Central
We aim to give our readers the best review possible for smart home devices to ensure you get the experience you want and deserve. Here are the steps we take to try to make that happen.
CNET
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
The Verge
How to enable your Mac’s VoiceOver screen reader
Starting with macOS X, Apple has included a native screen reader called VoiceOver on its Macs and MacBooks. The feature is designed to help low-vision or blind users navigate their computers — and the internet — more easily. It works by reading aloud text descriptions of everything that appears on the screen, as well as reading any displayed text. The technology also allows users to interact with elements on the screen.
CNET
Make All of Your Lighting Smart for less than $7 a Bulb This Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the last year, I have made a concerted effort to turn my home into a smart one. I wanted to be able to control everything from a few different Alexa devices scattered around my home, or from the smart home hub on my Google Pixel. There are a lot of things you can buy to make your home smarter like thermostats and TVs but nothing is as cheap as fixing your lighting. These smart bulbs from GE are just $6.16 this Prime Day, making them the cheapest and easiest way to start your smart home experience.
Best Streaming Devices of 2022
Find the best content with some of the best streaming devices on the market.
The Verge
Google’s just-released Pixel 6A is $50 off at Amazon
The Pixel 6A from Google is just a week old, but there’ve been notable promotions running on it since before it came out. Now, you can get the Pixel 6A for an outright discount of $50 off at Amazon, knocking the price of the sage and charcoal colors down to $399 — no included gift card or earbud stipulations to worry about. This is a moderately priced phone, now priced even better for a limited time. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount at Amazon, so each color becomes $399 at checkout, and don’t be fooled by any third-party sellers that may appear with a similar deal that lacks the coupon.
NFL・
Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal
Click here to read the full article. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35. Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras. Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
Light Up Your Weekend With a New TV and Audio System From Amazon
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 53 percent on TVs and audio equipment from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Bose.
Comments / 0