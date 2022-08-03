2024 DB Tysen Campbell grew up with Michigan, has Michigan offer

Read on 247sports.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Clips from Day 1 of Michigan State training camp
Assorted video clips from the opening day of training camp at Michigan State as the Spartans begin Year 3 under Mel Tucker.
Dick Vermeil thanks San Jose State coaches in Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech
Two late San Jose State football coaches were among those thanked by Dick Vermeil in his speech officially accepting the highest honors in football. Donning the special golden jacket, the former San Jose State quarterback and Super Bowl winning head coach joined other inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony held Saturday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Browns Kareem Hunt Sits Out Team Drills; Wants a Contract Extension per Report
BEREA, Ohio -- It appears the Cleveland Browns have more to deal with than just the fate of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Running back Kareem Hunt did not participate in team drills on Friday and Saturday because he seeks a contract extension, according to multiple reports . Hunt was seen taking part in individual drills the past two days, but was not in the rotation during team drills.
(Updated) Day 9 Recap: Browns get Bell, Schwartz, Walker, Wims Back; Sign Chris Odom, Stephen Weatherly to IR
BEREA, Ohio --On Friday, Kevin Stefanski said rookie wide receiver David Bell and second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz were "really close" to returning to the field on Friday. Bell practiced for the first time since being placed on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list soon after the the rookies reported to training camp on July 22nd.
Missing: Jackkeem Manigault
Jackkeem Manigault, 17, has been missing since May 2 from Youngstown.
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
Akron man convicted in 2020 murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in 2020. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that a Summit County Jury found...
Akron police seek vehicle in connection to fatal shooting of 4YO girl, 40YO man
The Akron Police Department has released photos of a car authorities believe may be connected to the double fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man on July 8.
whbc.com
29-Year-Old: Akron’s Latest Homicide Victim
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 29-year-old is Akron’s latest homicide victim. The man and a man who is 19 were walking down Crittenden Street when they were hit by gunfire. The younger victim was apparently just grazed by a bullet. Nearby homes were hit with...
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
WFMJ.com
Driver sent to prison for deadly turnpike chase from Trumbull to Summit County
A Pennsylvania man is going to prison for a police pursuit that began in Lordstown and ended in a crash that killed two people. Michael Simbo, 26, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was sentenced by a Summit County judge on Thursday to a total of 11 years in prison. Simbo was...
Oregon man charged for stalking, travelling to meet Brunswick young girl
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Brunswick last month after travelling from Oregon in an effort to locate and meet a local female child, the Brunswick Division of Police said Thursday. According to police, Timothy A. Nielsen was arrested on July 28 after he was reported...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron. A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. Officers said both men were in the...
