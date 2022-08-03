ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas AM

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

The Florida offense will have a new-look under Billy Napier

Coming off of tough matchups with Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss, The Texas A&M Aggies should have their hands full yet again in Week 6, when they welcome the Florida Gators at Kyle Field

The Gators will welcome a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he will have an elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.

The Gators will shift in their offensive scheme this upcoming season, going from Dan Mullen's offense to a more traditional style under Napier. The Gators have the talent, starting with Richardson, to put up a lot of points in both the run and the pass game.

Last season, the Gators ranked No. 49 in the nation in scoring, No. 23 in rushing, No. 46 in passing, and No. 15 in total offense.

So will the Aggies have enough to hold off the Gators? Let's take a look at a few offensive players to watch when the Gators head to College Station.

QB Anthony Richardson

If the Gators are going to succeed in 2022, it will be because of the arm of Anthony Richardson.

From athletic and arm talent standpoints, Richardson is the most talented passer in the SEC East and arguably second only to Bryce Young in the conference. From an experience standpoint, he still has a long way to go and a lot to prove.

He will have every opportunity to succeed, and against a questionable Tigers secondary, he could be in for a big week.

RB Nay'Quon Wright

Facing the unenviable task of replacing Dameon Pierce, running back Nay'Quon Wright will have big shoes to fill in 2022. Last season, Wright was successful when given the opportunity, rushing 76 times for 326 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.29 yards per carry. He also had 14 catches for 178 yards and another score

WR Justin Shorter

Jacob Copeland is now a Maryland Terrapin. So as the Gators leading returning receiver, Justin Shorter should be Richardson's go-to guy in the passing game next season. In 2021, Shorter had 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

