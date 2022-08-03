ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Storms result in downed trees, power lines in Sawyer County

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 3 days ago

Strong thunderstorms with high winds and numerous lighting strikes rolled through the Sawyer County area around 9 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 2 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, leading to downed trees and power lines in places along with trees on fire and trees blocking roadways.

Local fire departments, including City of Hayward, Town of Bass Lake, Stone Lake and Town of Hayward, were called out to reports of fires caused by knocked-out transformers, trees on power lines and trees blocking roadways. Firefighters and public works departments were summoned to cut up and remove trees blocking roadways.

Jump River Electric Co-op reported 40 outages in Sawyer County.

Xcel Energy reported approximately 37 outages in Sawyer County, including 10 in the City of Hayward and 16 in the Town of Bass Lake-Northwoods Beach area. There were five outages in the Town of Sand Lake.

The Sawyer County Airport recorded 0.75 inch of rain prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 101.7

Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8

A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WISCONSIN STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sawyer County, WI
Sawyer County, WI
Government
City
Hayward, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Stone Lake, WI
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged

DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
RICE LAKE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor

BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Sawyer County Record

Sawyer County Record

Hayward, WI
171
Followers
170
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sawyer County Record is a weekly newspaper based in Hayward, Wisconsin. Hayward is the county seat for Sawyer County, located amidst the lake and forest country of northwestern Wisconsin. The Record has been published continuously since 1895. The Record is Sawyer County’s leading source for news, advertising and information for visitors to this popular tourist and second-home destination. The Record is also the publisher of Visitor magazine, which is an informational and entertaining magazine which caters to visitors to the region and locals. The Visitor has been published since 1965. Another companion piece to the Record is the Four Seasons Shopper, which offers total market coverage, delivered on Saturdays. The Record maintains a website which is the primary source for breaking news and information in Sawyer County, at www.sawyercountyrecord.net. The site is also part of a news gateway for northwestern Wisconsin through the Record’s parent company, APG Media of Wisconsin, offering connections to news sites for Rice Lake, Ashland, Spooner and Price County. You can also visit us on Facebook, and subscribe to our Twitter feed.

 https://www.sawyercountyrecord.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy