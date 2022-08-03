Storms result in downed trees, power lines in Sawyer County

Strong thunderstorms with high winds and numerous lighting strikes rolled through the Sawyer County area around 9 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 2 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, leading to downed trees and power lines in places along with trees on fire and trees blocking roadways.

Local fire departments, including City of Hayward, Town of Bass Lake, Stone Lake and Town of Hayward, were called out to reports of fires caused by knocked-out transformers, trees on power lines and trees blocking roadways. Firefighters and public works departments were summoned to cut up and remove trees blocking roadways.

Jump River Electric Co-op reported 40 outages in Sawyer County.

Xcel Energy reported approximately 37 outages in Sawyer County, including 10 in the City of Hayward and 16 in the Town of Bass Lake-Northwoods Beach area. There were five outages in the Town of Sand Lake.

The Sawyer County Airport recorded 0.75 inch of rain prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday.