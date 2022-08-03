ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spain is latest nation with reports of mysterious needle pricks at nightclubs: "A serious act of violence against women"

 3 days ago
Comments / 58

Donna G
3d ago

sex trafficers ..stay home ladies .alot of people are going missing all over the globe.

Knosha McKinney
3d ago

we go to these places for the same reason as you men. the only problem we have is that not everyone is a gentleman. a lot of you have mommy issues, daddy issues, narcissistic tendencies, major jealousy issues, and a whole lot of other mental health issues that some of us really do not want to deal with. you come with baggage that is sometimes far greater than what the woman you're with can handle. and when you get broken up with what do you do? some of you simply can't move on. you become stalkers, intimidators, and don't realize it. hence the reason why they say women mature quicker than men.

Trevor Doyle
2d ago

this happened to me in Spring of 2012. I discovered it was a way to transmit MRSA to me, which put me in ICU for 3 weeks. I had multiple complications and developed kidney failure and hypertension.

