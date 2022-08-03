ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best outdoor dining

The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out at the windswept waterfront bar with tuna tataki, black bean burgers and large salads. Mango margaritas and dirty Coronas keep spirits high. BKK in the Alley. Deep City. Idletyme Brewing Co. Waterworks Food + Drink.
BURLINGTON, VT
Stowe, VT
Lifestyle
City
Stowe, VT
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
sevendaysvt

Best bagel

Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best beer festival

Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best to-go cocktail

BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best bar

BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
sevendaysvt

Best farmers market vendor

Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best food/drink event

Truck Stop — Get Japanese soul food, Southern barbecue, wood-fired pizza, a frosty local beer or a canned cocktail all in one parking lot. The new location across the street from ArtsRiot gives revelers room to spread out — and a super sunset view.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best gluten-free menu options

Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best Thai restaurant

Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu. BKK in the Alley. Maliwan Thai Restaurant. Thai House Restaurant.
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Best furniture store

Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant

A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
CHARLOTTE, VT
sevendaysvt

Best yoga studio

Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best day spa

Oasis Day Spa — Treatments such as massages, facials, waxing and Reiki have made this Williston establishment a true local favorite — this is the sixth year Seven Days readers have voted it best day spa. Other Finalists. "It's My Day" Spa and Salon. Mirror Mirror. Mystic Waters.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Best music festival

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey

Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

