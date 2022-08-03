Read on www.sevendaysvt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Island Passion brings Caribbean-American Tastes to University Mall
The food court at University Mall in South Burlington recently added some Caribbean flare to their offerings with Island Passion. From the Shrimp Poboys to their signature Island Passion Burger, it’s a must-visit spot when you’re at the mall. For more information, visit their Instagram page.
WCAX
Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
Best outdoor dining
The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out at the windswept waterfront bar with tuna tataki, black bean burgers and large salads. Mango margaritas and dirty Coronas keep spirits high. BKK in the Alley. Deep City. Idletyme Brewing Co. Waterworks Food + Drink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best bagel
Myer's Bagel Bakery — Montréal-style bagels are at Vermonters’ fingertips. Founder-baker Lloyd Squires learned his craft at Montréal's famed St-Viateur Bagel. He's moved on but the bagels remain. Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County) The Bagel Café & Deli. The Bagel Place. Burlington Bagel Bakery. Feldman's...
Best beer festival
Vermont Brewers Festival — At a July festival in Burlington and a March one at Killington Resort, beer lovers from near and far raise a tasting glass to the state’s robust brewing scene.
Best to-go cocktail
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
Best bar
BKK in the Alley — BKK in the Alley is a big party, and co-owner and head mixologist Jenny Sangkhanond keeps the cocktails and vibes flowing, whether she's twirling a cocktail shaker or flinging aroma-filled bubbles onto a line of shots. Sangkhanond is part of the Thai restaurant's new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best farmers market vendor
Green Mountain PotStickers — Founder Carey Kolomaznik grew up in Taipei, Taiwan, and shares the flavors of her home country through veggie and vegan street food. Find these tasty delights at the Burlington and Stowe farmers markets, as well as at a new cart on the Church Street Marketplace.
Best food/drink event
Truck Stop — Get Japanese soul food, Southern barbecue, wood-fired pizza, a frosty local beer or a canned cocktail all in one parking lot. The new location across the street from ArtsRiot gives revelers room to spread out — and a super sunset view.
Best gluten-free menu options
Café Mamajuana — Dining out while gluten-intolerant can be a game of 20 Questions: What are the hidden ingredients? Do you have gluten-free bread? Can I even eat anything here?. There are no such games at Café Mamajuana. The Dominican-fusion spot in Burlington's Old North End marks every...
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms, or blue-green algae. “We do keep an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Thai restaurant
Tiny Thai Restaurant — In a new Winooski location, Tiny Thai continues to serve up steaming tom kha, satay and curries, which take their cues from food carts and family tables across Thailand. Ask for the genuine Thai menu. BKK in the Alley. Maliwan Thai Restaurant. Thai House Restaurant.
Best furniture store
Wendell's Furniture — A 40,000-square-foot showroom holds furnishings for the living room, bedroom, dining room and home office. Embellishing your dwelling on a budget? Find deals in Wendell’s LOFT. Barge Canal Market. Burlington Furniture. Modern Design. The SuperStore.
mynbc5.com
Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Best yoga studio
Sangha Studio — In Sanskrit, "sangha" means "community." This nonprofit lives up to its name by offering Choose Your Own Donation Membership to its three studios and online classes. Other Finalists. Bikram Yoga Williston. Hot Yoga Burlington VT. Laughing River Yoga. Queen City Yoga & Fitness.
Best day spa
Oasis Day Spa — Treatments such as massages, facials, waxing and Reiki have made this Williston establishment a true local favorite — this is the sixth year Seven Days readers have voted it best day spa. Other Finalists. "It's My Day" Spa and Salon. Mirror Mirror. Mystic Waters.
Best music festival
Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — In Burlington, June is synonymous with jazz, thanks to this annual 10-day festival. It fills venues from the Flynn to Waterfront Park with music from world-class headliners and locals alike. Other Finalists. Grand Point North. Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots Festival. Tumble Down. Waking...
Three Questions for Cheesemonger Emma Harvey
Emma Harvey loves what she calls "Costco Parm." She keeps a one-pound plastic container of the pre-shredded Kirkland Signature aged Parmigiano-Reggiano on hand for topping fried eggs, Caesar salads and Marie Callender's chicken pot pies. "That's probably the worst thing that I do as a cheesemonger who has access to...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0