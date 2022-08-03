UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Read on fansided.com
Antony Smith is named head football coach at Liberty Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – There’s a new man in charge of the Liberty Chargers football team and it comes on the heels of high school practices starting up this first week. Liberty High School has named Antony Smith as the Chargers’ next head coach, according to an announcement by the school. Smith will ...
theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters ranked in state preseason Power 25 poll
The Apopka Blue Darters football team fell just one game short of its fourth state championship last year. But their quest begins again later this month. In last season's Class 8A championship game, Apopka fell to Venice 35-7, but not before an incredible year. The Blue Darters finished the 2021...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
click orlando
Red Panda Noodle looks to bring something unique to Central Florida dining
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker are not newcomers to the Orlando area, but they hope to bring something wholly different to the dining scene with their new restaurant, Red Panda Noodle. Hillis and Parker recently left the kitchen at Orlando Meats to start their own...
click orlando
Former Applebee’s manager ‘in shock’ after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
cw34.com
Six-time convicted felon from NY caught with 10 pounds of cocaine in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A six-time convicted felon found himself behind bars yet again after deputies found over 22lbs. of drugs in his home in Orlando on Wednesday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they conducted a felony stop on Vladimir St. Louis, 39, due to an outstanding arrest. St. Louis was arrested without incident and the keys to his home were obtained during the stop.
fox35orlando.com
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
bungalower
Orlando City finally bought that adjacent church property
Faith Deliverance Temple, the family-owned church in Parramore that refused million-dollar offers for their property back in 2013/2014, has apparently reconsidered their position on selling, according to a report by Richard Bilbao for Orlando Business Journal. The family declined a $4 million offer to buy their land for the new...
High flying drone comes within 8-feet of Delta flight landing at Orlando International Airport
A Southwest Airlines pilot reported seeing a drone flying 2000-feet over Orlando International Airport Thursday afternoon. Moments later, a Delta Airlines pilot reported that the same drone narrowly missed their windshield by 8-feet. The FAA limits the altitude of drone flight to 400 feet and areas around airports are highly...
click orlando
Why do I still need a hard copy of my car registration and insurance?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why do you need a hard copy of your registration and...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Rumors running rampant along Third Avenue in New Smyrna Beach
In the world of small business, it is a given that many will fail, although not always because of their own fault. Risk-taking is what entrepreneurs do. Small Business Administration data indicates that merely half of all small businesses get to the five-year mark while slightly more than a third celebrate their 10-year anniversary, which makes former small business owner Robert Rutkowski’s feat of 25 years running Ocean’s Seafoods rather impressive.
Mascotte development project moves forward as metro area’s outer edge swallows town
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders of the rural Lake County city of Mascotte are expected to approve a massive development project that would double the size of the town’s population later this month, if the developer makes a few adjustments to their proposal. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
Prominent Winter Park political consultant pleads not guilty in alleged ghost candidate scheme
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Prominent political consultant Eric Foglesong of Winter Park appeared before a judge in a Seminole County courtroom on Tuesday. He pled not guilty to the five counts filed against him related to an alleged ‘ghost’ candidate scheme. It all has to do with...
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
wogx.com
'Should be ashamed': Lake County Supervisor of Elections calls out local Republican Party
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections is calling out the local Republican Party. County Supervisor Alan Hays said the party in conjunction with a group called Florida4America sent out an email that discourages mail-in votes.
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
