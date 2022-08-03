In April, the Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary released that they were accepting nominations for their annual scholarship. Each year they award scholarships to high school graduates who may be planning to enter the healthcare field, or a hospital employee continuing their education. This year they are thrilled to announce not one – but two award scholarship winners. This year they are giving $1500 to each recipient, a $500 increase from 2021.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO