Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Related
Red Jacket Schools Seek Feedback on School Resource Officer Program
The Manchester-Shortsville school district is currently evaluating the School Resource Officer agreement it has with Ontario County and is inviting you to share your feedback if you live within the district. Regulations of the SRO program require the school district to develop a written contract that defines the relationship between...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
iheart.com
Rochester Teachers Union Declares Impasse in RCSD Negotiations
Negotiations between the Rochester City School District and the Rochester Teachers Association have apparently hit an impasse. The RTA has asked the state Public Employment Board to appoint an independent mediator to resolve the dispute. The teachers' contract expired at the end of June. Union president Adam Urbanski says teachers...
chronicle-express.com
Six receive Service Excellence Awards from Thompson Hospital
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards. Individuals receiving the awards were:. Adam Dickerson of Canandaigua, biomedical technician, Facility Services. Liz Fellows of Naples, clinical secretary, OB/GYN. Margaret Fowler of Naples,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn Yan Hospital Receives Positive Mammography Quality Standards Act Inspection
Penn Yan’s Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Mammography department recently underwent an FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection. This act established national quality standards for mammography. Under MQSA, each facility providing mammography services will be inspected at least annually for the following:. Equipment performance. Quality Assurance (QA)...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
WHEC TV-10
Five weeks before school and RCSD has 352 teacher vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two years ago the Rochester City School District didn't have enough bus drivers to get every child to school on the first day of school. This year the problem is teachers. Five weeks from opening day and RCSD has nearly 400 teacher vacancies. "You know...
Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary Awards Scholarship
In April, the Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary released that they were accepting nominations for their annual scholarship. Each year they award scholarships to high school graduates who may be planning to enter the healthcare field, or a hospital employee continuing their education. This year they are thrilled to announce not one – but two award scholarship winners. This year they are giving $1500 to each recipient, a $500 increase from 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxinews.org
Rochester parents have about one week to change school bus pick-ups
Rochester City School District families have about a week to alert their child’s school of any changes in address. In a message to the community in four languages, the city school district says parents and caregivers have until next Friday to register for school and give an update on where students will need to catch their bus.
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
13 WHAM
Former City Council President Gladys Santiago dies
Rochester, N.Y. — Former City Council President Gladys Santiago is being remembered. Santiago served on City Council from Aug. 20, 1996 through Dec. 31, 2009. She served as vice president for a decade before becoming president in 2008. Santiago also served as senior vice president of the Ibero-American Action...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
No Bomb Found After Threat Made to Ithaca College
Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences on the Ithaca College campus Friday, was non-credible. Police determined the College building could be reopened, and no further action was needed. The investigation included a building sweep by K-9...
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Ontario County Hosting Free Rabies Clinic
Next week will see a free rabies clinic offered by Ontario County Public Health. Vaccines will be available for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Dogs must be leashed while cats and ferrets will need to be put in pet carriers. The clinic will run from 9:00a-12:00p on August 13 at the...
PAB receives more than 100 complaints of police misconduct in first month
Deputy Chief Melody Harkness issued a monthly report showing a breakdown of the number of complaints received between June 20 and July 31.
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
FL Radio Group
NY
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 2