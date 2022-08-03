Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

Read on www.wkyt.com
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
WKYT 27
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
wymt.com
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
Breathitt County farmer looks to start over
Starting over after a flood can be overwhelming, but that is where eastern Kentuckians find themselves now as they enter the recovery and rebuilding phase.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency
The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
Truckloads of donations dropped off for Kentucky flood victims
While those affected by the flash flooding in eastern Kentucky work to clean up, communities from all over the u-s are reaching out. Some are even sending tractor trailers full of supplies.
wevv.com
City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County
The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping flood victims clean homes
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a volunteer faith-based organization that helps people in disasters worldwide say the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is among the worst they have seen. Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions. The men and...
In the epicenter of Kentucky flooding, communities wonder when help is coming
Runnels Branch is a long, winding holler that travels deep into a mountain from the Carr Fork Lake area in Knott County, Kentucky. Usually, the creek is a gentle presence by Sally Smith’s little white house, a source of comfort. But last week, it became something else, something vengeful. It became a flood.
wymt.com
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY SUPT. SAYS HE WAS TRYING TO BE A ‘GOOD NEIGHBOR’ LOANING 2 BUSES TO FAIR BOARD
Martin County Schools Superintendent Larry James said he made the call to send two buses to Lawrence County to shuttle folks from parking areas to the fairgrounds last week. a local news media in Martin County reported. Lawrence County School Board Chairman Heath Preston and Supt. Rob Fletcher said they...
WKYT 27
‘My second home:’ Hindman native collecting donations for her hometown
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County has not only seen tremendous devastation from flooding, but has also endured great loss. Seventeen people were killed there. Help for that small community is being organized here in central Kentucky by a woman who grew up on those same streets that were flooded.
WKYT 27
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
salyersvilleindependent.com
WKYT 27
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
wymt.com
