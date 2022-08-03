Read on www.abcactionnews.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
cltampa.com
The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails
Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in St Petersburg, FL– 20 Top Places!
St Petersburg is the excellent area for breakfast in Florida. There are numerous dining establishments that use tasty late-morning or early-afternoon meals in the city, which lies on the state’s Gulf Coast. St Petersburg is residence to a selection of global recipes, consisting of a traditional omelet as well...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore
There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
tampabeacon.com
Grand Prix Tampa, a go-to for go-karts and mini golf since 1978, has closed
TAMPA ― Grand Prix Tampa, the 15-acre disco-era entertainment campus that includes two go-kart tracks, an arcade, batting cages and two of Hillsborough County’s few miniature golf courses, has closed. “We regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is permanently closed,” its Facebook page said early Aug....
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 5-7
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 5-7), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. Cost: $20.50+. Info: Get ready for a performance like no...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s first cat cafe, Cats & Caffeine, opens this weekend
Tampa’s first ever cate cafe opens Saturday, August 6. Those who want to visit Cats & Caffeine can book their reservation on the cafe’s website. The cafe will feature sweet treats by We Vegan Eats, and coffee courtesy of Blind Tiger Coffee. The popular concept that has spread...
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
cltampa.com
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
floridaescape.com
Best Poké Bowl In Tarpon Springs
If you’re looking for something delectable to try soon, an ideal option is the best Poké Bowl in Tarpon Springs at The Poké Company. I consider The Poké Company Springs as one of the best gastronomic discoveries that deliver a selection of healthy combinations, and I highly recommended the spot if you’re looking for a healthy yet flavorful selection of food options in Tarpon Springs.
thegabber.com
Things to do in South Pinellas Aug. 4-11
Jan Stenhouse (1951 – 2022) was a St. Petersburg artist, potter, and member artist of the Morean Arts Center. Stenhouse’s husband, Alex Yewtuck, has shared some of his late wife’s work with the public. Though she’s gone, she’s remembered by her work, her style, and her huge part in the St. Pete art scene. See Stenhouse’s Orderly, But Not Tight series while it’s on display. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. moreanartscenter.org.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Hotel Online
Florida’s Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club Hires Vanessa Williams as General Manager
The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club is excited to announce the hiring of Vanessa Williams as general manager, where she will oversee the strategic vision and all operational departments of the luxury property in downtown St. Petersburg, FL. A South African native, Williams brings over thirty years...
995qyk.com
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
