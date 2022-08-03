Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries.

Officers determined that the man was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle collided with a van. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police said the driver of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police have not released the name of either person involved.

“The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the family of the decedent,” Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a department news release. “This is a staunch reminder for everyone to watch out for one another while on the road.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.