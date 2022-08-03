ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries.

Officers determined that the man was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle collided with a van. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said the driver of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police have not released the name of either person involved.

“The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the family of the decedent,” Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a department news release. “This is a staunch reminder for everyone to watch out for one another while on the road.”

