FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade

Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience

Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers

The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals MVP candidate joins star-studded Team USA for World Baseball Classic

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a big presence representing them on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic as Paul Goldschmidt will suit up again. Barring that he forgets how to play the game of baseball, all signs point to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to win National League MVP honors when the season concludes. He’s been a monster for the Redbirds in the 2022 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
