Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
classicchicagomagazine.com
Le Colonial in Lake Forest
Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Eater
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO READER
Search results
Party like it’s Indonesian Independence Day with Waroeng and Friends at the next Monday Night Foodball. Check out the menu of family holiday recipes on deck at the. ’s ongoing chef pop-up series. I’m not promising anything, but there might be a shrimp chip-eating contest at the Kedzie Inn...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl
In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO READER
From the husk of the old Morton Salt factory, a new music venue rises
For as long as Bruce Finkelman can remember, the Morton Salt factory has set his heart racing. It’s not that he gets salt cravings any worse than the next guy. Rather, he remembers that when he was 12 years old, in the car with his parents on the Kennedy, the sight of the umbrella-toting girl painted on the Morton factory’s massive roof was the surest sign they were heading downtown—and that was where the action was. Finkelman is now cofounder and managing partner of 16” on Center, the hospitality group behind the Empty Bottle, Longman & Eagle, Thalia Hall, Beauty Bar, the Promontory, and other establishments, and he still feels the same way about the Morton building.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
Maryland Daily Record
Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Woah! Did You Know These 7 Iconic Inventions Were Made In Illinois?
I'm not creative as much as I'd like to be. That being said, I can't believe people make inventions like it's nothing. I can't even think about what I'm doing in the next 20 minutes. I remember when I was in high school and one my of classmates was talking...
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
