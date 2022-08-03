ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

99.5 WKDQ

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
classicchicagomagazine.com

Le Colonial in Lake Forest

Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches

Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Search results

Party like it’s Indonesian Independence Day with Waroeng and Friends at the next Monday Night Foodball. Check out the menu of family holiday recipes on deck at the. ’s ongoing chef pop-up series. I’m not promising anything, but there might be a shrimp chip-eating contest at the Kedzie Inn...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Common Lincoln Park has topped out at Big Deahl

In more topping out news, word comes this week that Common Lincoln Park, part of the Big Deahl Phase II development at 853 W Blackhawk, has topped out. Phase II kinda sorta came in two phases itself, with The Seng, a five-story condo building at 869 West Blackhawk, and Common Lincoln Park, a 10-story apartment tower at 853 West Blackhawk, getting started first, followed soon thereafter by 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

From the husk of the old Morton Salt factory, a new music venue rises

For as long as Bruce Finkelman can remember, the Morton Salt factory has set his heart racing. It’s not that he gets salt cravings any worse than the next guy. Rather, he remembers that when he was 12 years old, in the car with his parents on the Kennedy, the sight of the umbrella-toting girl painted on the Morton factory’s massive roof was the surest sign they were heading downtown—and that was where the action was. Finkelman is now cofounder and managing partner of 16” on Center, the hospitality group behind the Empty Bottle, Longman & Eagle, Thalia Hall, Beauty Bar, the Promontory, and other establishments, and he still feels the same way about the Morton building.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Maryland Daily Record

Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
ILLINOIS STATE

