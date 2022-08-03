ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

CHP: Multiple people injured in Greyhound bus crash in Tulare County

By John Houghton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dpVA_0h3KGvUb00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Greyhound bus crashed with approximately 34 passengers in Tulare County early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 264.

According to CHP, the driver a 45-year-old man from Beverly Hills, allegedly allowed the bus to drift onto the right shoulder. It ultimately crashed into a chain-link fence bordering Highway 99 and overturned onto its right side into a packing house parking lot.

CHP says several passengers reported minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of this crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time, CHP says.

