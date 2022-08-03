Forget what your mom said: Talk to strangers on vacation

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said...

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO