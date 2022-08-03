Forget what your mom said: Talk to strangers on vacation

Read on www.sfgate.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Says Their Teen Sons Have Decided Not to See Her
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his nearly decade-long silence about the troubled pop star’s tumultuous life in recent years – including her breakdown, legal battles and conservatorship – and how their teenage sons have chosen not to see her. Federline opened up in a...
The Couple Who Believe They are Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’
An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said...
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83
Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed...
Samoa Cookhouse is the last place in California you can eat like an actual lumberjack
"Everyone dove into the food and ate quickly. Rarely was food passed."
