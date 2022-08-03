Read on www.thedigitalfix.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'
Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s. While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation
DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
Warner Bros. Has A 10-Year Plan For Their DCEU Film Franchises
Needless to say that the DCEU has been all kinds of struggle following the promising release of Man of Steel back in 2013. But with new corporate leaders in charge, they might actually be able to turn things around in the coming…decade. According to The Wrap, DCEU have decided to model their cinematic superhero universe […]
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
