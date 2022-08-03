ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Kate Middleton’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever In Newly Released Pictures, But What’s Making It Grow So Quickly?

By Laura Capon
Grazia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

What Accessory Links Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba And Simone Ashley?

The power celebrities hold is crazy when you think about it. They get spotted at a restaurant, we want to go there. They’re papped at a new holiday destination, we want to visit. And when it comes to outfits, we want to add what they're wearing to basket. But of course, you always assume that everything they own must be super expensive. So, when we clocked some of our favourite celebs all wearing the same just-about-affordable (read: it won’t require a loan) bag, you can imagine our excitement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Forget About The Feud, Kate Middleton And William Have Sent Meghan Markle A Birthday Message

There have long been rumours that all is not well between The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle and Harry. The two brothers were understood to have a tense relationship after Harry claimed William was ‘trapped’ within the royal system during his Oprah interview. Meanwhile, Meghan claimed in the same chat that she was left in tears after a conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Recreate celebrities' red carpet looks for 30% less! A-list-approved beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has launched their summer sale - and you can get huge deals on eye, lip and skincare kits

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, you'll always see at least one celebrity wearing Charlotte Tilbury as part...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Long Hair#Hair Growth#Diet
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear Their ‘Hair Loss Slowed’ Thanks to This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Makes Locks ‘Thicker & Fuller’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No more bad hair days, and we mean it. Thinning, dryness and brittle strands are all problems of the past, thanks to this top-rated hair treatment. With over 18,000 near-perfect ratings out of 22,000 reviews, this nourishing shampoo gives your hair a major upgrade. Pura D’Or’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo protects and strengthens your hair for the long run. And you truly get your money’s worth with this shampoo. For just $30, the anti-hair-thinning shampoo comes in a 16-ounce bottle.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Why Experts Say You Should Be Sleeping With Your Hair In A Bun Every Night

Our nighttime habits play a major role in practically every aspect of our life, from our mental wellbeing to our physical health—and, as it turns out, they can also greatly affect our appearance, including that of our hair. Maybe you’ve heard that you shouldn’t sleep with wet hair, that sleeping in braids can help reduce shedding, or that using a silk pillowcase is the best way to go. On top of all of this, beauty experts say there’s one more technique you may want to give a shot, and it’s simpler than ever: just sleep with your hair in a bun!
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Essential Products Every Woman Over 40 Should Use To Prevent Thinning Hair, According To Experts

Whether it’s due to a lack of nutrients, damage from heat, or plain old aging, there’s a myriad of reasons you may be dealing with thinning hair. While this issue is frustrating and can cause a serious blow to your confidence, the good thing is that there are plenty of solutions! From supplements to serums, there are so many products out there that can help your hair stay happy and healthy—but which ones are essential if you’re experiencing hair loss?
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020. Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Nutritionist Tells Us Exactly What To Eat For The 10-Day No Carbs, No Sugar Challenge (JLo Swears By It!)

And just like that, we’re more than halfway through 2022. Time flies! At one point, you’ve probably had a mini existential crisis already and chances are you’ve revisited some of your New Year’s resolutions. As a matter of fact, the status of your overall health might be one of those things that’s been running in your mind. If you feel like you’ve lost track of your weight loss goals, we got you covered. There’s one diet that you might want to try. (Hint: It’s J-Lo approved!)
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy